Lightning Round: Kadri signs with Flames, sparks trade with Montreal

One of the big questions in the NHL this summer was, “Where will Nazem Kadri play in 2022-23?” That question was finally answered on Thursday when the veteran forward signed a 7-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames. The destination was a bit of swerve for the Stanley Cup champion as most pundits had him pegged for the New York Islanders.

The 31-year-old center is coming off of a career-year with the Colorado Avalanche, helping them, as Lightning fans might remember, claim the Stanley Cup earlier this summer. He put up 87 points in 71 regular season games and then added another 15 points in 16 postseason games. He came back from a thumb injury to score an overtime goal in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final:

Kadri’s addition to the Flames roster, along with Jonathan Huberdeau, should help offset some of the offense loss with the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk (it’s been a heck of an off-season for Calgary). They will be looking for him to duplicate his offensive prowess.

However, his addition did come at a cost. In order to clear salary, the Flames traded long-time forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary sweetened the pot by including a conditional first round pick. The conditions surrounding the pick are....something.

Yeah, I glazed over after the first sentence as well. I look forward to the conditions being screwed up at the next trade deadline. That’s going to be great.

Monahan, 27, is in the final year of a contract that has a cap hit of $6,375,000. He’s struggled to match the impressive numbers he put up in 2018-19 when he posted 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) but he does give a young team some veteran leadership.

Give credit to Flames general manager Brad Treliving credit for shuffling things around in a summer where he lost two of his best young players in Gaudreau and Tkachuk. Calgary should still be a contender out west in the upcoming season.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning rank second in fan confidence poll [The Athletic]

Lightning fans are trusting in Julien BriseBois and his staff. The Bolts ranked second among NHL fans (just behind the Colorado Avalanche) in confidence in what the front office is doing with the team. Three straight Stanley Cup Finals and two Cups should instill plenty of faith.

Minnesota Wild sign Sammy Walker [Hockey Wilderness]

The former Lightning draft pick signed a two-year deal with his hometown team. It’s a good signing for Walker as there could be a clearer path to the NHL for him in Minnesota. The Lightning have a ton of young forwards that have similar skill set as the former Golden Gopher and he might have been lost in the shuffle a bit. Still, we’ll keep an eye on his career.

Speaking of players playing in their home town, Ross Colton was asked about possibly playing for the New Jersey Devils at some point in the future. He’s not opposed to it:

I asked Ross Colton if he'd ever want to come play for the #NJDevils (his hometown team).



Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/qLOEa86GeP — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) August 19, 2022

Carey Price’s season in jeopardy [Eyes on the Prize]

It sounds like Price’s knee is causing him issues and may keep him out all season. Another setback for the Habs’ netminder.

NHL Draft, Awards Show to be hosted in Nashville next year [NHL.com]

There could be some hungover picks on day two of the draft next summer as the NHL heads to one of the best party towns in the United States.

