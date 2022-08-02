Lightning Round: Good news for one Lightning prospect, not so good for another

With the 2022 IIHF World Junior Under-20 Tournament just a week away, the team rosters are starting to make the rounds. For embattled Team Canada, their final roster of 25 players was announced on Monday. Headlined by the probably number pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, the roster is stacked with high picks from the last couple of drafts. One name Tampa Bay Lightning fans will recognize is Jack Thompson. The defenseman will be one of eight players guarding the blue line for the Canadian team in the tournament.

Thompson, the 20-year-old third-round pick from 2020, is coming off a stellar season in the OHL where he put up 21 goals and 36 assists in 65 games between the Sudbury Wolves and Soo Greyhounds. He added another 6 goals and 8 assists in 9 playoff game for the Greyhounds.

When he returns from Alberta (the tournament runs from August 9th-20th) he’ll be gearing up for the Lightning training camp and his professional debut with the Syracuse Crunch.

On the flip side, another one of the Lightning’s highly-touted prospects won’t be in the tournament. While Team USA hasn’t released their final roster, they have cut it down to 27 players. Recent number one pick Isaac Howard was unfortunately one of the cuts. While a couple of his fellow 2022 draft mates like Frank Nazar and Logan Cooley did make the cut, the US team is skewing a little older.

While it’s got to be disappointing for the brash young forward, there is still a good chance he can make the 2023 version of the team that will be put together in a few months to start play just after Christmas. In the meantime he’s off to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to start his college career in a really good program.

It’s a credit to the Lightning’s scouting staff that they are finding players that are being considered for this tournament, especially considering, that with the exception of Howard, they haven’t had a first round pick in the last few years.

The general public can start buying tickets at 10:00 A.M. EST on Friday. Lightning Season Ticket Members have access to a pre-sale starting today while Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, Chase credit card members, and members of the Lightning Insider email club will also have access prior to the general public.

Steven Stamkos scored 60 goals that year and....well, yeah that was it. At least until the trade deadline and the draft the following summer. That worked out pretty well. Geo takes a look at what went down that season.

Time for some young kids to step up, I guess. As long as they have a Vasy, they will be contenders, but how good can they be after losing a couple of major pieces of their core?

Taking a trip down memory lane with Vasy. pic.twitter.com/CU8goywC0S — KHL (@khl_eng) August 1, 2022

It’s been a summer for Kirill Kaprizov what with allegations of fraudulent military IDs, denied entry into the U.S., and apparently a surgery for an undisclosed injured. Reports say that he was able to gain access to the U.S. via Turkey and was in New York this past weekend.

Atlantic Division rival, the Detroit Red Wings, made the list. Is it good enough to cause havoc? We’ll have to see.

It looks like one of the more intriguing arbitration cases will go to a hearing. The two sides are pretty far apart and the hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.