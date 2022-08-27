As the Tampa Bay Lightning announced yesterday, the team have signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a one-year extension worth $1.4 million. The 25-year-old player had been acquired alongside forward Grant Mishmash in the Ryan McDonagh trade to the Nashville Predators on July 3. Myers has one more season on his current deal and the new deal will take him through the 2023-24 regular season. He will be an unrestricted free agent, when his new deal expires.

We've signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million.https://t.co/2JaLwhts8h — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 26, 2022

Unlike what many people anticipated when the trade was announced, Myers didn't get bought out to save some much-needed cap space for the Lightning ahead of the free agency. This extension also indicates that Julien BriseBois and his team sees him as a valuable player and a part of the roster. With Jan Rutta walking to the Pittsburgh Penguins during free agency and Zach Bogosian potentially being out due to injury until December, there’s a big chance that Myers will debut for the Bolts on an opening night

Philippe Myers, signed to a 1x$1.4M extension on his current contract, is a two-way depth defenceman. Clearly the Lightning see something in him. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/c6vwDXe0AJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 26, 2022

This is what Julien BriseBois said about Myers, when he was acquired from Nashville [The Athletic]

“I expect him to come in and have a strong training camp and earn a spot on the team, and earn a spot somewhere in the regular lineup,” BriseBois said. “The tools are there. For whatever reason, he hit a bump in the road the last 18 months or so. But the player we’ve always liked. He’s got size, he’s got skating, he’s got a bomb of a shot. We think he’s a good complement to other players. We’re really excited to bring him in and see what he can do.”

Philippe Myers spent last season with the Predators, scoring one goal and three assists in 27 regular season games. Last March, he was placed on waivers by the Predators and, after going unclaimed, was loaned to the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, where he scored seven points in 16 games.

Hockey News

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Filip Zadina to a three-year extension worth $1.825 million.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/APrLPGoHhc — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 26, 2022

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed two of their RFAs to the new contracts.

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an AAV of $785,000.



We have also signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $750,000. https://t.co/zrh4bI75v7 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 26, 2022

Switzerland topped Japan 3-1 on a second day of the IIHF Women’s World Championship

Czech Republic destroyed Hungary 7-1 to take a lead in group B.