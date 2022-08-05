Lightning Round: News from around the league

Let’s see.... Tampa Bay Lightning tickets are on sale to the general public. Yup, that about wraps up the news concerning the Lightning today. Let’s see what else is going on around the league.

Mailbag! Sergachev’s role and Palat’s legacy [The Athletic]

Joe Smith empties the mailbag and answers questions about the Lightning. One of the questions involves the location of the Lightning’s Russian players. It seems Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov are “still in town” while Andrei Vasilevskiy is in Russia, but there are “no expected issues” concerning his return to the United States.

Speaking of Vasilevskiy....

Today #GoBolts Andrei Vasilevskiy was awarded the Order of Salavat Yulaev - the highest award of Bashkortostan.



His father (a former goaltender) received the Order of Merit. pic.twitter.com/WhzISIgnAJ — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 1, 2022

Flames sign Jonathan Hockey to 8-year deal [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

The Calgary Flames had some future cash and cap space available after Johnny Gaudreau peaced out on them so they backed the money truck up to newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau, signing him to an 8-year, $84 million contract extension. Good for both sides.

Edmonton Oilers extend Kailer Yamamoto [Copper and Blue]

Restricted Free Agent Kailer Yamamoto signed a two-year contract that will average $3.1 million. Not quite Huberdeau money, but not too bad for the youngster. The deal does put Edmonton over the cap for right now, so there could be a trade in their short term future to shed some salary.

Hockey Canada will undergo independent review of governence structure [The Athletic]

In a statement, Hockey Canada said the review will “examine the organization,” asking questions about its by-laws, board of directors and senior management team. Additionally, it will “make recommendations to ensure its governance structure, systems, personnel and processes are geared to the requirements and best practices of a national sport organization of similar size, scope and influence in Canada.”

Max Pacioretty: “No one is really holding us accountable” [Sportsnet]

“I mentioned that at the end of the year that no one is really holding us accountable. If we have a bad year like this, the city would be half on fire in Montreal and here it is in Vegas it’s 80 degrees and it’s sunny and we’re getting our car washed and getting our organic food and going to play golf,..I don’t want to say it was a country club, but you have no one from the outside holding you accountable”

I don’t know, Patches, it kind of sounds like a country club to me.

Grading every team’s right wing depth [TSN]

The Lightning slide into Tier Two in this ranking, not too bad. Nikita Kucherov might be the best right wing in the game, but it does get a little interesting after that.