Lightning Round: Have details on the Lightning’s new Reverse Retro jersey leaked?

I usually take jersey leaks with a grain of salt. Until there is something official from the team, or they’re on the racks in the stores, I don’t get too excited or disappointed by what’s circulating out there. That being said, oh boy do I hope this one comes true.

#TBLightning #GoBolts #ReverseRetro will be based on their short-lived 1997 storm scene third jersey. Franchise founder Phil Esposito once told me that was the “ugliest ******* jersey” he ever saw.



Icethetics source says it will be sublimated like the Ducks’ RR from 2020. pic.twitter.com/rNl5vCRTQY — icethetics (@icethetics) August 8, 2022

Honestly, they can just roll out that jersey and I’ll send them all of my money. However, chances are they will tweak it a bit like they did with the Reverse Retro’s a couple of seasons ago.

Most likely they will update the blue and maybe the logo. The Lightning strikes on the sleeves have to stay, as does the wave. It is such a wonderfully chaotic design. While Phil Esposito may have changed his mind on it, he was in charge when it was designed.

They debuted them on February 8th, 1997 against the Buffalo Sabres. The early review from the Tampa Tribune was not overwhelming,

“The best thing to be said is that the numbers are easy to read even from the far reaches of the Ice Palace and no one was comparing them to the hideous uniforms that will be worn by the Denver Broncos. That makes it a slight plus.” *

The St. Petersburg Times wasn’t impressed by either the team or the jersey, “Because just when you start to think it might be worth the investment, the Lightning - much like its new third jersey - leaves you wondering what all the fuss was about.”

Coach Terry Crisp, “I wouldn’t blame the third jersey any more than the first or second. Would you?” **

The team did end up going 4-2 on the season with their new sweaters that season. They would make occasional appearances over the next two seasons before being quietly retired.

Since then, they’ve been a polarizing moment of history for Lightning fans. It is rare to meet a fan who doesn’t have a set opinion on them, either it’s one of the best jerseys ever worn or the worst thing ever seen in sports. Even the national media is a bit mixed on them. Last year when The Athletic held a “best jersey for every franchise” draft, the Storm jersey went 24th to Sara Civian:

“This monstrosity, on the other hand, is pure art, the definition of so bad it’s good. Actual lightning on the shoulders? Check. Stormy waves in lieu of waist stripes? Check. A font that looks like it was electrocuted by Pikachu? Check. Rain all over the chest and back for some reason? Check. This jersey had it all.”

Perhaps now, more than two decades later, and with a slight little adjustment or two, the Storm Jersey will make it’s triumphant return.

