Lightning Round: A Friday trip around the league

Look at this:

Owen Beck with a beauty! Splits the D and goes roof to make it 4-3. #Habs pic.twitter.com/n9q8EtJiyR — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 16, 2022

It’s an actual, brand new, hockey highlight! Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck skated his way into a nifty goal during a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo won the game, 4-3, in a game that marked the debuts for Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar (who scored shorthanded).

Prospect showcases are getting away all over the place (the Tampa Bay Lightning kick their’s off at 1:00pm against Nashville) and the highlights should be rolling through Twitter all weekend long. What was once a footnote in the season seems to have grown in popularity among fans as most of the teams are now streaming the games live.

It’s a really good way to get an early look at some prospects before they head back to the junior leagues, college, or the minors. We’ll post up some highlights when we get them!

Lightning / NHL News

Vasy is calling it early. The Lightning are going to sweep the top goals in the NHL this season:

Hey Vasy, who’s leading the league in goals this season? pic.twitter.com/S7JRWTZ8p5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 15, 2022

Gabby Shirley chatted with the Lightning’s assistant general manager, Stacy Roest. “Play the way that got you here.” That’s pretty good advice for any athlete.

ICYMI: I chatted with Stacy Roest, the assistant GM for the #Bolts, prior to the start of prospect camp. The players are on the ice now for their second practice of the week !!https://t.co/ekJZFbbjwP — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) September 15, 2022

The spotlight will be on Jack Finley this season as he makes his case to be on the Syracuse Crunch’s opening night roster. He rocketed up to 13th in our Top 25 Under 25 rankings.

2022 Tampa Bay Lightning Top 25 Under 25: #13 Jack Finley https://t.co/IlQ3QaV06J — Raw Charge (@RawCharge) September 15, 2022

Lucas Edmonds is one of the most intriguing prospects heading to the Lightning/Crunch this season. He came in 12th in our rankings.

Tampa Bay Lightning Top 25 Under 25: #12 Lucas Edmonds https://t.co/KgMYDXfbHb — Raw Charge (@RawCharge) September 15, 2022

Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, chatted about a variety of topics during his interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour just outside of Vegas yesterday. The big takeaway - the league surpassed $5 billion in revenue last season. Another strong season like that could ramp up the timeline that sees the escrow situation normalize and a large jump in the salary cap.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly discussed revenue growth, player development and the League’s ‘really bright’ future in a wide-ranging interview with https://t.co/lf7CgbHFsN.https://t.co/gNgkf4RiIl — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) September 16, 2022

Nate MacKinnon is reportedly “close” to an extension with the Colorado Avalanche. It’s possible that the deal will make him the highest paid player in the NHL. Good for him.

Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. https://t.co/afhRx4UhM1 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) September 16, 2022

EA Sports is just trolling Leafs fans at this point, right?

Another year, another incredibly unrealistic NHL product from EA Sports pic.twitter.com/ZatTcLRybX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 15, 2022

The Carolina Hurricanes released their alternative jerseys for the upcoming season. It’s a nod to their (non-Hartford) history.