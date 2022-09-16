 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: A Friday trip around the league

The prospect showcases are underway, so we’re seeing some actual hockey highlights!

By JustinG.
2022 NHL Media Tour - Las Vegas Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Look at this:

It’s an actual, brand new, hockey highlight! Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck skated his way into a nifty goal during a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo won the game, 4-3, in a game that marked the debuts for Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar (who scored shorthanded).

Prospect showcases are getting away all over the place (the Tampa Bay Lightning kick their’s off at 1:00pm against Nashville) and the highlights should be rolling through Twitter all weekend long. What was once a footnote in the season seems to have grown in popularity among fans as most of the teams are now streaming the games live.

It’s a really good way to get an early look at some prospects before they head back to the junior leagues, college, or the minors. We’ll post up some highlights when we get them!

Lightning / NHL News

Vasy is calling it early. The Lightning are going to sweep the top goals in the NHL this season:

Gabby Shirley chatted with the Lightning’s assistant general manager, Stacy Roest. “Play the way that got you here.” That’s pretty good advice for any athlete.

The spotlight will be on Jack Finley this season as he makes his case to be on the Syracuse Crunch’s opening night roster. He rocketed up to 13th in our Top 25 Under 25 rankings.

Lucas Edmonds is one of the most intriguing prospects heading to the Lightning/Crunch this season. He came in 12th in our rankings.

Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, chatted about a variety of topics during his interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour just outside of Vegas yesterday. The big takeaway - the league surpassed $5 billion in revenue last season. Another strong season like that could ramp up the timeline that sees the escrow situation normalize and a large jump in the salary cap.

Nate MacKinnon is reportedly “close” to an extension with the Colorado Avalanche. It’s possible that the deal will make him the highest paid player in the NHL. Good for him.

EA Sports is just trolling Leafs fans at this point, right?

The Carolina Hurricanes released their alternative jerseys for the upcoming season. It’s a nod to their (non-Hartford) history.

