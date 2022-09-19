Lightning Round: Tampa Bay loses, 4-1, to Panthers prospects

It hasn’t been the greatest of weekends up in North Carolina for the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. On Friday they lost to the Nashville Predators, 5-2, and then on Sunday afternoon they dropped another game to the future Florida Panthers, 4-1.

In the first game Felix Robert and Gabriel Fortier scored goals while Jack Finley notched one against the Panthers. Against Florida, the Lightning players committed seven penalties which killed their momentum throughout the day. They really are embracing the Lightning way, I guess.

The line of Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley, and Gabriel Fortier have drawn rave reviews throughout the showcase and could be a driving force in Syracuse to start the season. The Bolts wrap things up this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the final match-up.

#Bolts lines for today’s Prospect Showcase game against the Panthers:



MacArthur-Robert-Koepke

Fortier-Finley-Goncalves

Dureau-Usau-Edmonds

Element-Mismash-Cajkovic



Carlile-Perbix

Gill-Thompson

Feist-Schmidt



LaFontaine

Alnefelt



Watch live at 1 p.m. on

Lightning / NHL News

Meanwhile, back at home, the veterans had a cookout with Zach Bogosian working the grill. Just because he’s on injured reserve doesn’t mean he can’t shred a little barbecue.

A lil preseason team BBQ courtesy of the Bogosians! pic.twitter.com/qMUsmThDxB — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 18, 2022

The reviews were pretty good.

the reviews on the pulled pork, which obviously eliminate some of the candidates for Top Chef …



Killorn: 10/10 - “it is moist”

Hagel: 9/10 - “nothing is perfect”

Sergachev: 10/10 - “to die for”#GoBolts — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) September 18, 2022

Felix Robert is making a case to be the next undrafted, undersized, ex-QMJHL player to work his way up to the Lightning. After recording 16 goals and 18 assists in 63 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL Robert had garnered some interest from NHL clubs. He signed with the Lightning (the fact that they offered a two-year deal probably helped) and while he’ll probably start in Syracuse he is likely to be an early call-up if the Bolts need him.

Related Felix Robert drawing comparisons to Yanni Gourde at first Prospect Camp

A solid question was posted over the weekend. For me personally, it would probably be Ben Bishop. He was the building block the resurgent Lightning were based on and it would have been nice to see him raise the Cup.

If you could choose one player from Lightning history and give them a cup, who would they be?

The CHL lists the Lightning prospects that went through juniors last season. Some of them will return, but at least half of them will make the leap to the pros.

Marc-Andre Fleury may not be his teammate anymore, but it doesn’t mean he can’t pull a prank on Sidney Crosby.

Just a couple guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/krQbRZtD2T — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 17, 2022

The patches, they’re coming. Much like ads on helmets I feel like a section of the hockey world will be really, really online mad for three days and then forget about it. It’s part of the world now and one small ad won’t ruin things too much. In fact, smart teams might find a way to incorporate it into the design for future sweaters. It’s unlikely that they’ll go full NASCAR at any point, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a main sponsor jersey on an alternate in the future (think of the way soccer jerseys look).