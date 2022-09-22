Lightning Round: The first day interviews

There wasn’t much organized action on the ice on Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning reported to training camp. However, there was plenty of action behind the camera as various members of the organization spoke with the media.

General Manager Julien BriseBois:

Captain Steven Stamkos:

Florida Man Pat Maroon:

Tennis fan Mikhail Sergachev:

“Feelin’ Good” Brayden Point:

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning Top 25 Under 25 #8 - Gage Goncalves [Raw Charge]

Gage had a solid pro debut, can he improve on it this year and throw his name into the hat for a spot on the Lightning roster as soon as this season?

Five burning questions for Lightning training camp [The Athletic]

“What will the blue line look like?” That’s probably my number one question. It doesn’t really matter who claims the open forward spot since all of the candidates are pretty much sporting similar resumes.

Loss of Ryan McDonah still stings as Lightning open camp [Tampa Bay Times]

Yeah, I’m not going to lie - seeing this kind of hurts a little:

Hockey sweaters and shorts - a Florida tradition.

Ross Colton don’t laugh challenge (impossible) pic.twitter.com/JOqYigZP0q — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 21, 2022

A hockey tradition like no other - Brandon Tanev’s photo day:

another media day another ghost sighting pic.twitter.com/My8Tdk6LZZ — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 21, 2022

Jason Robertson will miss start of Stars training camp as contract talks continues [The Dallas Morning News]

It’s a bold strategy to open training camp without your best forward, but that’s what the Dallas Stars are doing. Granted there are a few weeks until the real games actually starts so this isn’t alarming just yet.

Ben Bishop’s jump to Stars’ front office delayed [The Dallas Morning News]

Old friend Ben Bishop and his contract were traded to the Buffalo Sabres this summer. Due to a lingering injury he is pretty much retired so he is lining up his post-hockey career. It was announced a few days ago that he would be joining the Stars’ front office. Yesterday, the league nixed that move since he’s technically being paid by the Sabres.

Lingering questions for all 32 teams as they head into training camp [ESPN]

“How does Tampa reset after offseason subtractions?” Overcoming the loss of core players Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat will be difficult. Time for the new core players to step up.

Bill Daly Q&A [The Athletic]

Ads on jerseys: “It’s a valuable opportunity.”

Hockey Canada: “We want to make sure we do this right and we get all the information we need.”

Russia: “Other than the one Flyers goaltender, I don’t think we encountered major issues in getting our Russian players back to North America.”

Michael Brind’Amour, Andrea Skinner summoned to appear at Hockey Canada hearing [The Athletic]

Hockey Canada board of directors chair Andrea Skinner and former chair Michael Brind’Amour have a date with the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on October 4th to discuss how Hockey Canada has handled the sexual assault allegations from 2018.

Slater Koekkoek taking break for mental health [SportsNet]

Old friend Slater Koekkoek is taking a leave of absence from the Edmonton Oilers for mental health reasons. The club fully supports the move and will welcome him back once he is ready to return.