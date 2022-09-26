 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Lightning postpone preseason games due to Hurricane Ian

The Wednesday and Thursday games at Amalie Arena will be made up at a later date

2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they will postpone their scheduled home games against the Carolina Hurricanes (Wednesday) and Nashville Predators (Thursday) due to the possibility of Hurricane Ian's impact on the Tampa area.

Earlier in the day, Tampa officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A of Hillsborough County, which includes Amalie Arena, the Marriott Waterside, and areas where a lot of players have homes.

The rescheduled dates have not been announced yet, stay tuned for more information.

If you are in the possible path, please take care and be prepared.

LIGHTNING GAMES WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY POSTPONED DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team’s preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian.

Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will be announced at a later time. For ticket questions fans should contact their original point of purchase.

