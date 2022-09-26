Tampa Bay Lightning postpone preseason games due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they will postpone their scheduled home games against the Carolina Hurricanes (Wednesday) and Nashville Predators (Thursday) due to the possibility of Hurricane Ian's impact on the Tampa area.

Earlier in the day, Tampa officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A of Hillsborough County, which includes Amalie Arena, the Marriott Waterside, and areas where a lot of players have homes.

#Tampa: #HurricaneIan is on its way. @HillsboroughFL has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A & a voluntary evacuation order for Zone B.



Please heed these warnings. Protect yourself and your loved ones.



Find your evacuation zone here: https://t.co/J1yOcdjYIq pic.twitter.com/G2aNoyvw4X — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) September 26, 2022

The rescheduled dates have not been announced yet, stay tuned for more information.

If you are in the possible path, please take care and be prepared.

Official press release

Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will be announced at a later time. For ticket questions fans should contact their original point of purchase.