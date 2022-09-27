Thoughts on the Lightning’s 5-1 loss to Carolina

In the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes preseason game in Raleigh tonight one team fielded an experienced, NHL-heavy line-up while the other put out a roster filled with younger players fighting for roster spots or getting some game time before heading back to the AHL or junior hockey. The final score reflected the gap in the experience as the ‘Canes used three power play goals to beat the Lightning, 5-1. Vlad Namestnikov had the lone Lightning goal in his first game in a Tampa Bay uniform since February of 2018.

Koepke wins the race, Colton wins the puck down low and Namestnikov scores. pic.twitter.com/47BPB77MJ1 — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 28, 2022

Namestnikov was one of the better Lightning players on the ice as he centered a line between Cole Koepke and Alex Barre-Boulet. Nick Paul was in midseason form as he was one of the few forwards that pressured Carolina throughout the night. Koepke had a pretty high compete level as well.

It’s doubtful anyone solidified their spot on the roster tonight, nor did anyone lose a spot, although Roman Schmidt didn’t have a great night, ending up on the wrong side of a Sebastian Aho highlight reel goal.

Max Lagace may have allowed five goals on the night, but he was under constant pressure, facing 46 shots.

Three big saves from Lagace roughly 90 seconds apart in that second period. pic.twitter.com/3tT9010rvH — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 28, 2022

It was apparent that some of the younger Lightning players were having trouble dealing with the pace of the Carolina players and it led to a lot of failed clearing attempts or lackluster flips to no one just to clear the zone. That will likely annoy the coaching staff more than the final score.

In the end it’s just preseason and there is a chance the players had other things on their mind during the game. Thursday’s game in Nashville should see a slightly more experienced line-up and, hopefully, a better outcome.

The lines for the night: