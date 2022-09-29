Lightning Round: The Lightning take on the Predators in their second preseason game

Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators: Preseason Game #2

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Bridgestone Arena

Streaming: www.nhl.com/lightning

Opponent SBNation site: On the Forecheck

On one hand this can’t be an easy thing for the Lightning players and coaches to have to deal with. While the organization has done everything they can to ease the worries of the players by flying their families (and pets) to Nashville, there are still a lot of friends left behind. On the other hand, at least for a few hours tonight they won’t have to think about hurricanes and storm surges, they can just focus on playing hockey.

With a couple of extra days in Nashville, the two teams added a preseason tilt for tonight in addition to the previous scheduled game tomorrow night. Unlike the first game against the Carolina Hurricanes, expect a few more veterans to crack the line-up as Coach Cooper eases his experience team into more game-like conditions. With the back-to-back games, you can pretty much expect everyone in camp to get some playing time over the next two days. Once we see the official roster we will update the story with it.

One player that won’t be seeing the ice would be Roman Schmidt. The young blueliner was the first player cut from camp as he was reassigned to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. That move allows him to join the team in time for their home opener this Friday night. It’s not a surprising move for the 19-year-old and there wasn’t really any need to keep him in camp any longer as he didn’t have a realistic shot at making the club this season.

The Predators are being friendly hosts to the Lightning and their charitable arm of the organization is hosting an auction featuring Lightning and Predators signed jerseys to raise money for hurricane relief efforts. Bid early and bid often!

We hope all of #BoltsNation is staying safe



For tomorrow’s game in Nashville, our friends @PredsFoundation are hosting an auction featuring TBL & NSH player signed jerseys to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts.



Text PREDS to 76278 to bid. Auction closes 9/29 at 9pm CT. pic.twitter.com/yuKOKBJqlC — Lightning Foundation (@LightningFDN) September 29, 2022

Coach Cooper on how the team is coping with the situation.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare deals with his first hurricane.

Young Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras took a big hit in a game.

Big hit tonight from Jan Jenik on Trevor Zegras. Zegras left game https://t.co/9Yjwfp8196 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2022

After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelters

For those in Florida dealing with the post-storm clean-up, the Tampa Bay Times has a guide on what to do after the winds have died down and the sun is back out.

Tampa.gov Office of Emergency Management

Contact information for reporting storm damage and power outages as well as emergency shelter information.