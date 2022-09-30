Lightning Round: Lightning drop second preseason game, 2-0, to Predators

For starters, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked a lot better last night than they did against Carolina on Tuesday. Granted, there were a lot more veterans in the line-up, but it was good to see the Bolts post 30 shots on net against the Nashville Predators. Unfortunately, none of the shots actually went into the net as Kevin Lankinen stopped all of them.

#Bolts lines and D-pairings with Brian Elliott getting his first start of the preseason tonight against Nashville:



Stamkos-Point-Kucherov

Perry-Paul-Killorn

Koepke-Usau-Barre-Boulet

Walcott-Mismash-Labrie



Hedman-Perbix

Day-Raddysh

Carlile-Thompson



Elliott

LaFontaine — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 29, 2022

The best chance came from the Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point line, because of course it did.

Really crafty give-and-go between Stamkos and Kucherov almost ties the game, but Stamkos hits the post. pic.twitter.com/YOJXVWFI3w — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 30, 2022

No reason to read too much into this. The important guys were skating well and no one was injured, so we can move onto the next game. Which is tonight. There is a pretty good chance Andrei Vasilevskiy will make his preseason debut.

Lightning / NHL News

Predators 2, Lightning 0 [NHL.com]

A recap of the action from the league.

Top 25 Under 25: #2 Brandon Hagel [Raw Charge]

The new guy comes in in second place in his debut on the charts. Not a bad showing.

After changing teams this summer, Eddie Pasquale is further cementing his position as one of the league’s top goalies.https://t.co/bI1lJKii67 — KHL (@khl_eng) September 29, 2022

An old friend is finding success in the KHL.

Camp of Dreams, a documentary following Ethan Bear and his annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, airs on TSN 1/5 and the TSN App on Friday at 5pm et/2pm pt in conjunction with Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/PHCrDVaeao — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 29, 2022

Hopefully this will be broadcast in the United States at some point as well.

Rasmus Sandin signs two-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs https://t.co/oKguDYgGZE — Hardev (@ItsNotHardev) September 29, 2022

Another restricted free agent comes to terms with his team.

Keefe says they’ve been looking at specific situations where they’d try Marner on defense. Like late game situations where they need another goal, as an example. — David Alter (@dalter) September 29, 2022

Honestly, more teams should probably do this when they’re chasing a game. Heck, why not go full offense and throw five forwards out there. Is it any more dangerous then pulling the goalie?

Brianna Decker is one of the best players in the world —she won the 2019 NHL skills passing competition while demonstrating it. If she was healthy, Decker tells @sportsnet she'd play in the @PHF this season. Instead, she's working in the front office. https://t.co/LTtmvuxD0e — Kristina Rutherford (@KrRutherford) September 29, 2022

Waivers 29-09-2022#Yotes

Michael Carcone

Jean-Sebastien Dea#GoAvsGo

Andreas Englund

Charles Hudon

Brad Hunt

Joshua Jacobs

Jonas Johansson

Spencer Smallman#GoKingsGo

Austin Wagner#Isles

Kenneth Appleby

Richard Panik#NYR

Turner Elson

C.J. Smithhttps://t.co/Py76o9B4s0 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 29, 2022

Yesterday was the first day that teams could put players on waivers. Some teams took advantage of that.

New study recommends youth hockey leagues ban bodychecking until age 18.@rwesthead HAS MORE: https://t.co/bEadmXBBkr pic.twitter.com/sfd7M3Uieb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 28, 2022

Since concussions are back in the news, here is an interesting story from TSN. It kind of goes along with football players not starting tackle football until kids are older.

Congratulations to Puerto Rico.