 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Lightning drop second preseason game, 2-0, to Predators

A few more veterans were in the line-up, but they couldn’t beat Kevin Lankinen

By JustinG.
/ new
NHL: SEP 29 Predators vs Lightning Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For starters, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked a lot better last night than they did against Carolina on Tuesday. Granted, there were a lot more veterans in the line-up, but it was good to see the Bolts post 30 shots on net against the Nashville Predators. Unfortunately, none of the shots actually went into the net as Kevin Lankinen stopped all of them.

The best chance came from the Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point line, because of course it did.

No reason to read too much into this. The important guys were skating well and no one was injured, so we can move onto the next game. Which is tonight. There is a pretty good chance Andrei Vasilevskiy will make his preseason debut.

Lightning / NHL News

Predators 2, Lightning 0 [NHL.com]

A recap of the action from the league.

Top 25 Under 25: #2 Brandon Hagel [Raw Charge]

The new guy comes in in second place in his debut on the charts. Not a bad showing.

An old friend is finding success in the KHL.

Hopefully this will be broadcast in the United States at some point as well.

Another restricted free agent comes to terms with his team.

Honestly, more teams should probably do this when they’re chasing a game. Heck, why not go full offense and throw five forwards out there. Is it any more dangerous then pulling the goalie?

Yesterday was the first day that teams could put players on waivers. Some teams took advantage of that.

Since concussions are back in the news, here is an interesting story from TSN. It kind of goes along with football players not starting tackle football until kids are older.

Congratulations to Puerto Rico.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...