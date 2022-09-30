Lightning Round: Lightning drop second preseason game, 2-0, to Predators

For starters, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked a lot better last night than they did against Carolina on Tuesday. Granted, there were a lot more veterans in the line-up, but it was good to see the Bolts post 30 shots on net against the Nashville Predators. Unfortunately, none of the shots actually went into the net as Kevin Lankinen stopped all of them.
#Bolts lines and D-pairings with Brian Elliott getting his first start of the preseason tonight against Nashville:— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 29, 2022
Stamkos-Point-Kucherov
Perry-Paul-Killorn
Koepke-Usau-Barre-Boulet
Walcott-Mismash-Labrie
Hedman-Perbix
Day-Raddysh
Carlile-Thompson
Elliott
LaFontaine
The best chance came from the Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point line, because of course it did.
Really crafty give-and-go between Stamkos and Kucherov almost ties the game, but Stamkos hits the post. pic.twitter.com/YOJXVWFI3w— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 30, 2022
No reason to read too much into this. The important guys were skating well and no one was injured, so we can move onto the next game. Which is tonight. There is a pretty good chance Andrei Vasilevskiy will make his preseason debut.
Lightning / NHL News
Predators 2, Lightning 0 [NHL.com]
A recap of the action from the league.
Top 25 Under 25: #2 Brandon Hagel [Raw Charge]
The new guy comes in in second place in his debut on the charts. Not a bad showing.
After changing teams this summer, Eddie Pasquale is further cementing his position as one of the league’s top goalies.https://t.co/bI1lJKii67— KHL (@khl_eng) September 29, 2022
An old friend is finding success in the KHL.
Camp of Dreams, a documentary following Ethan Bear and his annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, airs on TSN 1/5 and the TSN App on Friday at 5pm et/2pm pt in conjunction with Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/PHCrDVaeao— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 29, 2022
Hopefully this will be broadcast in the United States at some point as well.
Rasmus Sandin signs two-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs https://t.co/oKguDYgGZE— Hardev (@ItsNotHardev) September 29, 2022
Another restricted free agent comes to terms with his team.
Keefe says they’ve been looking at specific situations where they’d try Marner on defense. Like late game situations where they need another goal, as an example.— David Alter (@dalter) September 29, 2022
Honestly, more teams should probably do this when they’re chasing a game. Heck, why not go full offense and throw five forwards out there. Is it any more dangerous then pulling the goalie?
Brianna Decker is one of the best players in the world —she won the 2019 NHL skills passing competition while demonstrating it. If she was healthy, Decker tells @sportsnet she'd play in the @PHF this season. Instead, she's working in the front office. https://t.co/LTtmvuxD0e— Kristina Rutherford (@KrRutherford) September 29, 2022
Waivers 29-09-2022#Yotes— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 29, 2022
Michael Carcone
Jean-Sebastien Dea#GoAvsGo
Andreas Englund
Charles Hudon
Brad Hunt
Joshua Jacobs
Jonas Johansson
Spencer Smallman#GoKingsGo
Austin Wagner#Isles
Kenneth Appleby
Richard Panik#NYR
Turner Elson
C.J. Smithhttps://t.co/Py76o9B4s0
Yesterday was the first day that teams could put players on waivers. Some teams took advantage of that.
New study recommends youth hockey leagues ban bodychecking until age 18.@rwesthead HAS MORE: https://t.co/bEadmXBBkr pic.twitter.com/sfd7M3Uieb— TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 28, 2022
Since concussions are back in the news, here is an interesting story from TSN. It kind of goes along with football players not starting tackle football until kids are older.
Puerto Rico became the newest and 83rd member of the International Ice Hockey Federation today @IIHFHockey @FlaPanthers @TBLightning @BlackGirlHockey @FatouSadio @KevinWeekes @SiriusXMNHL @NHL_On_TNT https://t.co/CU8wMXTQbh— TheColorOfHockey (@ColorOfHockey) September 29, 2022
Congratulations to Puerto Rico.
Loading comments...