Lightning Round: Sexy Gritty?

Yes, I know what you’re all saying, that Gritty is already sexy! Our very own Achariya figured that out over the weekend after posting a photo of a Sexy Gritty cosplay at Dragoncon in Georgia. Congrats on going viral, Acha! Remember us when you’re having lunch with Patton Oswalt and Gritty.

Even though he has two more years on his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, LTIR president Brent Seabrook has joined the WHL Vancouver Giants as a player development coach. I assume it’s some sort of unpaid internship since he’s already getting paid by us (or insurance companies?).

Hope you had a good Labor Day, and happy beginning of September. Good luck in school to our younger readers, try to bring up hockey analytics in math class!