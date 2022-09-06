 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Sexy Gritty?

Summer is over, it’s time to be weird again

By HardevLad
Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Gritty the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers entertains the crowd on Easter Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Yes, I know what you’re all saying, that Gritty is already sexy! Our very own Achariya figured that out over the weekend after posting a photo of a Sexy Gritty cosplay at Dragoncon in Georgia. Congrats on going viral, Acha! Remember us when you’re having lunch with Patton Oswalt and Gritty.

Even though he has two more years on his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, LTIR president Brent Seabrook has joined the WHL Vancouver Giants as a player development coach. I assume it’s some sort of unpaid internship since he’s already getting paid by us (or insurance companies?).

Hope you had a good Labor Day, and happy beginning of September. Good luck in school to our younger readers, try to bring up hockey analytics in math class!

