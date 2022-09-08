Lightning Round: Bellemare and Hedman talk summer on the 32 Thoughts podcast

Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports was at Amalie Arena yesterday to witness the beginnings of the new ice being laid down at the rink. She documented the steps required to make the perfect sheet of ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning each season. Go check out her Twitter feed for the whole process, including mixing paint and “zamboni-ing” it on the ice.

before and after pic.twitter.com/dF9XYaF4vA — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) September 7, 2022

I have to head over to the TGH Ice Plex for a shoot but I asked for the remaining steps: pic.twitter.com/1GZkmEprxP — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) September 7, 2022

This was a cool podcast episode to listen to as Elliotte and Jeff catch up with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Paris, France, and Victor Hedman in Sweden. If you want to skip through the hockey stuff about JT Miller, Tage Thompson, and other RFAs, the PEB interview starts 38 minutes in. The NHL national media are doing a media tour through Europe right now, which is how we got this story.

32 Thoughts news and interview pod: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Victor Hedman. Summer’s over, links to your preferred platform here — https://t.co/q2AVau82sb — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 6, 2022

Speaking of RFAs, Kirby Dach signed with his new team on a four-year extension that starts low at $2.6m in the first year, then grows up to $4.1m, then back down to $2.6m during what might be a lockout/strike year, and then back up to $4.1m.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract (2022-23 to 2025-26) with forward Kirby Dach.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/L2BN8cz076 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 7, 2022

Not an RFA, but the Ottawa Senators signed their top young player, Tim Stützle to an eight year contract with $8.35m annually. Stützle had 58 points last year at the age of 20.