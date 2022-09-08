 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Bellemare and Hedman talk summer on the 32 Thoughts podcast

And learn how ice is made

By HardevLad
2022 NHL European Player Media Tour
PARIS, FRANCE - August 24: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for a portrait on the NHL Player Media Tour on August 24, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports was at Amalie Arena yesterday to witness the beginnings of the new ice being laid down at the rink. She documented the steps required to make the perfect sheet of ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning each season. Go check out her Twitter feed for the whole process, including mixing paint and “zamboni-ing” it on the ice.

This was a cool podcast episode to listen to as Elliotte and Jeff catch up with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Paris, France, and Victor Hedman in Sweden. If you want to skip through the hockey stuff about JT Miller, Tage Thompson, and other RFAs, the PEB interview starts 38 minutes in. The NHL national media are doing a media tour through Europe right now, which is how we got this story.

Speaking of RFAs, Kirby Dach signed with his new team on a four-year extension that starts low at $2.6m in the first year, then grows up to $4.1m, then back down to $2.6m during what might be a lockout/strike year, and then back up to $4.1m.

Not an RFA, but the Ottawa Senators signed their top young player, Tim Stützle to an eight year contract with $8.35m annually. Stützle had 58 points last year at the age of 20.

