Lightning Round: The Bolts close out 2022 with a comeback victory

In their last game of 2022, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3, surging back from a 2-0 deficit early in the first period. The Bolts finished 2022 in the third position in the Atlantic Division, trailing by five points to the Toronto Maple Leafs, while having two games in hand.

Andrei Vasilevskiy continued proving why he’s considered as the best goaltender in the world with a very strong performance in December. He also leads all goaltenders in the NHL with 12.95 goals saved above expectations in all situations in December.

With his fifth goal in his last four games, Brayden Point also surpassed Nikita Kucherov for the longest home goal streak in a franchise history.

After recording two assists last night, Nikita Kucherov reached a 40-assists in his 35th game of this season, becoming the fastest player to reach that mark in a Lightning history.

Steven Stamkos scored his 498th career goal in the NHL and also passed Marty St. Louis for most seasons with 40 or more points in the Lightning history with 13 of them.

Hockey News

The group stage has finished at the World Juniors on a New Year’s Eve and the quarterfinal matchups has been revealed.

In one of the last games of the group stage, Canada defeated Sweden 5-1. Connor Bedard recorded four assists in that game, finishing a group stage with 18 points in four games.

USA defeated Finland 6-2 yesterday, with Lightning prospect Niko Huuntanen recording an assist for Finland. Another Lightning prospect Dylan Duke played around 10 minutes for Team USA, but didn’t record any point.

A total of 12 games were played in the NHL on a New Year’s Eve.

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Alexander Edler played in his 1000th NHL game last night.

A respected stay-at-home defenceman gets his silver stick!



The Edmonton Oilers will face the Calgary Flames at the 2023 NHL heritage Classic on October 29 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.