Lightning Round: Trades, Oilers, and Yanni Gourde

Is missing the playoffs with Connor McDavid a fireable offense?

By HardevLad
NHL: JAN 03 Kraken at Oilers
EDMONTON, AB - JANUARY 03: Seattle Kraken Center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his goal in the second period of the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Seattle Kraken on January 03, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB.
Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There have been some big trades in the CHL recently as NHL teams have been sending down some of their top prospects back to junior after the Men’s WJC concluded. Shane Wright was traded to a contender in Windsor for two players and seven draft picks. Canadian star Olen Zellweger and a friend were also traded for four players and 10 draft picks. There might well be more to come as Brad Lambert was recently sent back down, as well as several others who played in the WJC.

Here are the scores from last night. Edmonton lost to fall to 10th in the Western Conference and out of a playoff spot. Calgary has also fallen out as Nashville has won four in a row. Is it acceptable for management to miss the playoffs in the Connor McDavid era?

McDavid is 15 points ahead of his own teammate in the league points race. he’s first in goals and assists, and yet his team is 21-18-3 (above Bettman .500), barely above even in goal differential, and fifth in the Pacific, the weakest division in the league. All those points, all that individual success, and yet they can’t get above 17th in the league.

The Lightning’s podcast, Block Party, caught up with old friend Yanni Gourde for an interview.

Catch our very own Lee Wright as they went on Alex’s Syracuse Speaks podcast to talk about the team’s struggles and what’s next. It was a very good episode.

Penalties, huh. What are they good for?

Want to learn how to skate? The Lightning will teach you!

Justin Kirkland of the Ducks got into a car crash on their way to the rink to play the Bruins the other night. He is expected to be released from hospital soon. Glad he’s okay.

