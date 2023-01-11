Lightning Round: Brandon Hagel scores 100th career point, and the Bolts prospect ranking

The Tampa Bay Lightning quickly dispatched the Columbus Blue Jackets last night 6-3 in what is hopefully a step in the right direction as the Lightning only had to kill one penalty in the game. [Raw Charge]

“Backed by four points by Nikita Kucherov and a power play that converted three of their four opportunities, the Tampa Bay Lightning downed the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 to snap their two-game losing streak. In doing so they also extended their home winning streak to eight games.”

Brayden Point also extended his home goal streak to nine games.

Brayden Point extended his franchise-record home goal streak to nine games and tied Connor McDavid for the longest run this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/2vwSiLMAyc pic.twitter.com/oMqnO8LF62 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2023

Brandon Hagel also earned his 100th career point in his 169th game.

With an assist on Kucherov's goal, Brandon Hagel has reached 100 career points.



Congrats, Hags!! pic.twitter.com/kAKKj21gwU — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 11, 2023

Congrats Bolts fans, our prospect pool is not last! Read up about our top five picks — Howard, Alnefelt, Dylan Duke, Jack (f’ing) Thompson, and Niko Huuhtanen — and more.

My 2023 #GoBolts prospects ranking:

1. Isaac Howard

2. Hugo Alnefelt

3-15 (plus full scouting reports, video, player tiers and more): https://t.co/bMyRS2KeuM — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 10, 2023

Fresh from kicking cancer down a well, Hunter Fejes is kickstarting The Fejes Foundation to help give back to support cancer research. Support him if you can!

Here’s a couple trade speculation and insider articles. We don’t ever get the press, but I think we could use the goalies they keep pedaling for Toronto. [Daily Faceoff]

“I think Brossoit would be a good fit in Toronto as a third goalie. He’s got a .915 save percentage in the AHL this season and 106 games worth of NHL experience. Brossoit has battled through injury and belongs in the NHL.”

32 Thoughts has a podcast coming out today with former Bolt Ryan McDonagh. Elliotte Friedman talks about it in his blog. [Sportsnet]

21. We’re going to drop a podcast interview Wednesday with Nashville’s Ryan McDonagh. He’s soft-spoken, but one of my favourite players. A couple of his former teammates couldn’t believe he’d agree to do it. Couple of good stories as a preview: In Game 2 of the 2020 Bubble Eastern Final against the Islanders, he set up Nikita Kucherov for the winning goal with 7.8 seconds left. It was a beautiful, but blind, pass from the left corner to the right slot, and one Lightning joked I should ask if McDonagh “blacked out” before making the play. He smiled, but broke it down in a really thoughtful way. “No doubt it was a very fortuitous pass,” he said. “But if you play with Kucherov long enough, you know that’s where he hangs, off that right side of the net. I knew there wasn’t much time left, so it’s one of those ‘hope plays’ that it’s awesome if it does (work), but if it doesn’t, you knew the buzzer is going to sound in a few seconds. He wants us on the ice to know that he’s going to be over there.”

We have now reached the point in Sidney Crosby’s career where we’re on points watch. I’m sure we were there before, but I’m calling it now with all my authority (I have no authority).

Crosby scores and gets point 1,457. Ties Teemu Selanne for 17th all time — David Amber (@DavidAmber) January 11, 2023

Interesting to see the NHL in the context of other sports when it comes to advertising and what companies want to pay for.

- NWSL

- LPGA

- MLS

- WNBA



^ the top four leagues producing the most positive emotional responses from fans to sponsorship - and most positive actions taken after witnessing sponsorship activation



Via Chris Todd/Vision Insights pic.twitter.com/5QGN0huLAa — Matt Hochberg (@Hochberg) January 8, 2023

Big lawsuit coming at the NHLPA for alleged underreported revenues to keep the salary cap lower. If this turns out to be true it would be a major breach of the CBA, and also some several dozen laws.

From @rwesthead: Former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier has filed a $100M lawsuit against his former employer, alleging it misused his confidential info to pursue claims that NHL teams underreported revenue, which allowed them to pay players less money: https://t.co/q0EXgtWEny pic.twitter.com/99GXO449lb — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 10, 2023

I found it funny a few years ago when people said there weren’t people of color to fill roles in sports with the credentials, talent, or interest. That claim has turned out to be so wrong in so many ways. I especially like that the Lightning have led the charge here, quietly for decades.