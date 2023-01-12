Lightning Round: the Syracuse Crunch have three AHL All-Stars

Gabriel Dumont will captain the North Division alongside his teammates Alex Barre-Boulet and Darren Raddysh at the AHL All-Star Game on February 5th and 6th in Laval, Quebec.

Gabriel Dumont was named playing captain and will be appearing in his second AHL All-Star Classic.



This will also be Alex Barré-Boulet's second AHL All-Star Classic and Darren Raddysh's first.https://t.co/KUgnvgeZnx — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 11, 2023

There are some former Crunch players on the full rosters as well, including Anthony Richard, former Bolt Riley Nash, and former Lightning draft pick Sammy Walker.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Vancouver Canucks tonight, the Canucks SBN site has a proposal for the two teams regarding a talented, young, winger that’s in need of a fresh start for a big defenseman in need of a new opportunity. The proposal is Nils Hoglander for Cal Foote, a trade I would do immediately. Is this something the Canucks would actually be willing to do? [Nucks Misconduct]

“While the fanbase seems eternally ready for a rebuild, a win-now mindset is still being prioritized by the new regime. That mentality has made this management group look nervous about making big changes. And although Nils Hoglander is in the AHL, he is a young asset that could be used to shake up the future outlook for this team.”

There were a couple of waiver acquisitions yesterday. Good luck with your guy, Rangers.

#NYR claim Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas, and Panthers claim Casey Fitzgerald from Sabres. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) January 11, 2023

I wouldn't pick up either one, myself, but Leschyshyn is quite possibly the worst skater in the league. pic.twitter.com/osqGt7npwn — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 10, 2023

The Erie Otters are celebrating Black History Month with special jerseys made by my Twitter friend Jordan! Check out the design below!

It took me a moment to think of the right words, but it's truly a privilege to be able to create art that celebrates Blackness and hockey.



Here's the explanation behind my design, to better understand the creative direction I went in https://t.co/K49RtNooyG pic.twitter.com/yiPLQerM6k — jovechkin (@notafan_jo) January 11, 2023

Honoring the past, building the future.



Presenting our 2023 Black History jerseys - designed by Jordan Dabney (@notafan_jo) as celebration of Black excellence.



These jerseys will debut on MLK Day, & be worn again on Black Ice Night to benefit Erie's Black Wall Street. — Erie Otters (@ErieOtters) January 11, 2023

This is a very interesting thread on Russia and their future involvement in international hockey. It seems, especially on the Europe side, that a switch won’t be flipped to bring them back into the fold.