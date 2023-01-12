 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: the Syracuse Crunch have three AHL All-Stars

They join a handful of former Bolts/Crunch in Laval

By HardevLad
St. Louis Blues v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 2: Alex Barre-Boulet #12 of the Tampa Bay Lightning gets ready for the game against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on December 2, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Gabriel Dumont will captain the North Division alongside his teammates Alex Barre-Boulet and Darren Raddysh at the AHL All-Star Game on February 5th and 6th in Laval, Quebec.

There are some former Crunch players on the full rosters as well, including Anthony Richard, former Bolt Riley Nash, and former Lightning draft pick Sammy Walker.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Vancouver Canucks tonight, the Canucks SBN site has a proposal for the two teams regarding a talented, young, winger that’s in need of a fresh start for a big defenseman in need of a new opportunity. The proposal is Nils Hoglander for Cal Foote, a trade I would do immediately. Is this something the Canucks would actually be willing to do? [Nucks Misconduct]

“While the fanbase seems eternally ready for a rebuild, a win-now mindset is still being prioritized by the new regime. That mentality has made this management group look nervous about making big changes. And although Nils Hoglander is in the AHL, he is a young asset that could be used to shake up the future outlook for this team.”

There were a couple of waiver acquisitions yesterday. Good luck with your guy, Rangers.

The Erie Otters are celebrating Black History Month with special jerseys made by my Twitter friend Jordan! Check out the design below!

This is a very interesting thread on Russia and their future involvement in international hockey. It seems, especially on the Europe side, that a switch won’t be flipped to bring them back into the fold.

