Lightning Round: Mikhail Sergachev fined for roughing against Conor Garland

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev has been fined fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Conor Garland during the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Vancouver’s Conor Garland. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 13, 2023

The incident occurred with 41 seconds left in the third period, when Garland tried to poke Andrei Vasilevskiy, after he had already covered the puck, and Sergachev cleared him out with a punch right into the face. The incident was not penalized during the game.

Thoughts on Mikhail Sergachev socking Conor Garland?

pic.twitter.com/L9ekBQbt7c — SNBets (@SNBets) January 13, 2023

This is not the first time Sergachev has been fined during this season. Earlier in December, he was also fined $5,000 for slashing the Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, which makes him a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Accordingly to Garland, Sergachev reached out to him after Thursday’s game to make sure a Canucks forward is OK.

Canuck Conor Garland said Mikhail Sergachev waited for him after game Thursday to explain the punch and make sure he was OK.



Garland: “It hurt at the time, but I was fine. I’ve played like a rat since I was 16, so I’m used to it.” — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) January 13, 2023

A Lane Pederson boarding hit on Vlad Namestnikov during the same game was left without penalty.

Lane Pederson with a pretty questionable hit on Vlad Namestnikov and has to answer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Ends up with only a fighting major. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Z4tdXVi33g — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) January 13, 2023

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch earned a big win over the Laval Rockets on Friday’s night. Seven different players scored for Syracuse on that night, Simon Ryfors led the team with one goal and three assists. Goaltender Max Lagace stopped 28 out of 31 shots during the game

The Orlando Solar Bears also celebrated the win, beating the Trois-Rivières Lions on that night.

Alexa, Play Back to Back by Drake pic.twitter.com/AEWIM4HCZX — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) January 14, 2023

AHL beat reporter Patrick Williams about the Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont and his significant impact on the team.

Working hard isn't the same as competing. That's a lesson captain Gabriel Dumont is helping to teach with the @SyracuseCrunch.



That and more from @pwilliamsAHL in his latest weekend notebook.



: https://t.co/EuXbbnlHem pic.twitter.com/IVQ7DqBZfd — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 13, 2023

Lightning prospect Dylan Duke scored two goals for Michigan in a NCAA game last night. This however didn’t help his team to beat Ohio State as they lost 7-2.

Dylan Duke with his second goal of the night! pic.twitter.com/n8lHSdXGCt — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 14, 2023

Austin Roest, a son of the Lightning assistant general manager and director of player development Stacy Roest, was ranked as 83rd overall in the NHL’s Central Scouting Department Midterm Rankings.

Austin Roest, son of #Bolts assistant general manager and director of player development Stacy Roest, comes in as the 83rd ranked North American skater in the @NHLCentralScout Midterm Rankings. He has 52 (23G, 29A) points in 38 games with Everett in the WHL this season. https://t.co/Tt9uUzlzGC — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 13, 2023

Hockey News

The summary of three games played in the NHL on Friday night.

It was a great night if you were the road team.#NHLStats: https://t.co/DrNzkBdJmI pic.twitter.com/hapibR0iAe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 14, 2023

A Friday night game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was postponed after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital in a critical condition.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner reportedly filed for a bankruptcy linked to his ownership of an exotic snake farm in Missouri.