Lightning Round: Mikhail Sergachev fined for roughing against Conor Garland

The second fine for Sergachev over the last month

By Igor Nikonov
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev has been fined fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Conor Garland during the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The incident occurred with 41 seconds left in the third period, when Garland tried to poke Andrei Vasilevskiy, after he had already covered the puck, and Sergachev cleared him out with a punch right into the face. The incident was not penalized during the game.

This is not the first time Sergachev has been fined during this season. Earlier in December, he was also fined $5,000 for slashing the Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, which makes him a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Accordingly to Garland, Sergachev reached out to him after Thursday’s game to make sure a Canucks forward is OK.

A Lane Pederson boarding hit on Vlad Namestnikov during the same game was left without penalty.

The Syracuse Crunch earned a big win over the Laval Rockets on Friday’s night. Seven different players scored for Syracuse on that night, Simon Ryfors led the team with one goal and three assists. Goaltender Max Lagace stopped 28 out of 31 shots during the game

The Orlando Solar Bears also celebrated the win, beating the Trois-Rivières Lions on that night.

AHL beat reporter Patrick Williams about the Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont and his significant impact on the team.

Lightning prospect Dylan Duke scored two goals for Michigan in a NCAA game last night. This however didn’t help his team to beat Ohio State as they lost 7-2.

Austin Roest, a son of the Lightning assistant general manager and director of player development Stacy Roest, was ranked as 83rd overall in the NHL’s Central Scouting Department Midterm Rankings.

The summary of three games played in the NHL on Friday night.

A Friday night game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was postponed after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital in a critical condition.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner reportedly filed for a bankruptcy linked to his ownership of an exotic snake farm in Missouri.

