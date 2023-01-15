Lightning Round: Alex Barré-Boulet breaks the Syracuse Crunch record for most assists

On Saturday night the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2, Alex Barré-Boulet helped his team with two assists, breaking the record for most assists in franchise history.

Congratulations, BB!



Our new franchise leader in assists! pic.twitter.com/glgcIZLmFz — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 15, 2023

With 145 assists in 233 regular season games with Syracuse, Barré-Boulet passed Brad Moran, who previously held the record with 143 assists. Barré-Boulet also achieved this record in almost 100 games less than Moran. He is also now just two points from tying another Brad Moran’s record for most points in the Crunch history. Moran is currently sitting at 241 (98+43) points in 334 games. Barré-Boulet also has an opportunity to became the best goal-scorer in Syracuse history this season. The current record for the most goals holds Mark Hartigan, who played for Syracuse in 2003-2007 years, recording 107 goals in 221 games. Barré-Boulet is now at 94 goals.

Despite his success at the AHL level, Barré-Boulet still hasn't vestablished himself in the NHL. After 16 regular season games last year, Barré-Boulet was recalled just once this season, making his season debut against the Boston Bruins on November 25. He played just around ten minutes on a line with Vlad Namestnikov and Corey Perry and was reassigned back to the Crunch couple of days after.

With his current contract going through 2023-24 season, he will probably get another shot to make the Lightning line-up as there will be some opening spots after upcoming offseason, but unless he elevate his defensive performance, Barré-Boulet’s NHL future remains questionable.

Lightning Links

Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals in their yesterday’s win over the St. Louis Blues [Raw Charge]

Brayden Point scored twice in the span of less than three minutes to erase an early deficit and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 to begin their five-game road trip. Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also recorded goals for the Bolts while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Steven Stamkos’ 500th watch still continues as the Lightning captain couldn’t get his name on the scoreboard, despite having team-leading four shots on goal last night. Even Jon Cooper admitted he was on the edge during the last minute of the game, when the opponent pulled a goaltender.

"Probably just the last shift when the goalie was pulled. There was a chance he could've scored but it didn't go in."



Jon Cooper when asked if he found himself "on the edge" tonight as Steven Stamkos nearly scored career goal #500. @TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mCKahm03z3 — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 15, 2023

After scoring goal and assist, Nick Perbix missed the last period of the game, but Jon Cooper believes that it’s not going to be a long-term issue.

Sounds like good news in regards to Nick Perbix missing the third period for the #Bolts. Jon Cooper said, "We'll see. He got hit pretty good there, but I don't foresee this to be a long-term thing, so we kept him out for precaution." — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 15, 2023

The Syracuse Crunch ended the weekend with a win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Trois-Riviéres Lions on a second consecutive night.

Our @AdventHealthCFL Postgame Report is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/kfvLOu3EVK — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) January 15, 2023

Hockey News

The results of another 14-game night in the NHL.

The NHL's busiest gameday of 2023 so far is in the books. How did your team fare?#NHLStats: https://t.co/P011uxPRer pic.twitter.com/AMWGb7x69J — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 15, 2023

The Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 last night, scoring their first six goals on their first seven shots. The Kraken is scheduled to play against the Lightning on Monday.

That box score does not decieve you.



The @SeattleKraken put up SIX GOALS in the opening 20. pic.twitter.com/GvVDe3mcyx — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2023

Pavel Zacha signed a four-year extension with the Boston Bruins.

Some postgame news for you.



The #NHLBruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension.



: https://t.co/lzZMiSeiLm pic.twitter.com/Ov4vGBOMzE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2023

The Florida Panthers placed forward Zach Dalpe on waivers yesterday.