Lightning Round: coaching and/or analytics

And Ivan Provorov is causing problems in the Flyers locker room

By HardevLad
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Nov 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice looks on from inside the bench during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena.
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Crunch are tracking their way back up after a choppy and rough start to the year. [Raw Charge]

The Crunch welcomed back Trevor Carrick to the lineup as they faced off against their divisional foe, the Laval Rocket. He was a much needed roster addition because the Crunch have been struggling defensively, and they are without some skaters due to injury and suspension.

Our friend Joe Smith has a feature on the Minnesota Wild embracing analytics. Because really what harm can it do?

Meanwhile Paul Maurice keeps wanting to be argumentative. I don’t blame him because his teams mostly underperform. Maurice’s former team got better in shots and goals after he left, and the Panthers have gotten significantly worse since he’s joined. The thing that’s masking this reality from Maurice — and seemingly all coaches and everyone who votes for coach of the year — is that the goaltending in Winnipeg was really good last year, and goaltending this year in Florida has been pretty bad.

It doesn’t take someone with a big brain to figure that out, and I’m glad the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have this internal fight. Knowing what works, what’s repeatable, and what might be a mirage is valuable information.

Ivan Provorov refused to wear the team-issued Pride jersey during warmups, but was allowed to and chose to play in the Flyers Pride Night. Many of his teammates, including Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk, are vocal supporters of LGBTQ+ rights and reports are this is one of many reasons why the players want Provorov traded.

Here are the scores from last night. The Leafs beat the Panthers in overtime as the only relevant game in the division.

