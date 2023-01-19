Lightning Round: It’s all about The Captain today

Last night, while a vast majority of y’all were likely sleeping, Steven Stamkos scored his 500th career NHL regular season goal in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 5-2 victory. It came against the same team that he scored his 499th goal - the Vancouver Canucks. The crowd was nice enough to give him a standing ovation for reaching the milestone, and he returned the favor by giving them a few more goals as he posted his franchise-leading 11th career hat trick. Only 498 more to get to 1,000!
THERE. IT. IS.— NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2023
Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) becomes just the third active skater to reach the 500-goal milestone! #NHLStats: https://t.co/7btaQY5FI1 pic.twitter.com/PuN3wRNt7R
How about a little Mish? Dave Mishkin, who has seen more than his fair share of Stamkos goals with the radio call:
Tonight's Lightning Radio Call of the Game is the 500th goal of Steven Stamkos' career #TBLvsVAN— Lightning Radio (@BoltsRadio) January 19, 2023
As called by @DaveMishkin pic.twitter.com/iMl4lALlEm
Giving up a player’s 500th goal is something of a tradition for the Canucks. Stamkos is the 6th player to record the historic goal against the franchise. He’s in some pretty impressive company:
6 players have scored GOAL #500 against #Canucks— Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) January 19, 2023
Wayne Gretzky. Empty Net
Joe Sakic. Dan Cloutier
Patrick Marleau. Ryan Miller
Stan Mikita. Cesare Maniago
Frank Mahovlich. Dunc Wilson
Steve Stamkos. Spencer Martin
He hit the number in a relatively low amount of games played:
Fewest games for a centre to reach 500 career NHL goals:— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 19, 2023
575- Wayne Gretzky
605- Mario Lemieux
803- Phil Esposito
888- Marcel Dionne
906- Steve Yzerman
965- Steven Stamkos (Via his 1st of 2 in the 1st period tonight in a game his @TBLightning lead 4-0 against VAN)
1044- Joe Sakic pic.twitter.com/9959XIWDfX
Some of his other memorable goals.
STAMMERTIME X 500— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 19, 2023
Steven Stamkos scores career goal #500!! pic.twitter.com/8BJkbENIWK
Joe Smith talked with other 500-goal scorers about the accomplishment and what it means.
Steven Stamkos welcomed to exclusive 500-goal club by peers: ‘Rarefied air’— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 19, 2023
I talked with other 500-goal scorers on what makes Stamkos special, the meaning of the milestone + why it may be tougher in coming years to hit #tblightning https://t.co/1pYxJLon3q
Chris Krenn posts his 10 favorite Steven Stamkos goals:
-The spin-o-rama vs. Montreal— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 19, 2023
-The stop and snipe at Detroit
-The around the world vs. Ottawa
Steven Stamkos has scored some beauties on the way to 500 career goals. Here are 10 of my favorite regular season goals from the #Bolts captain. https://t.co/49uQvJBnSl
Celebrating with his teammates:
No. 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 19, 2023
Congrats, Captain pic.twitter.com/3CNt54zaJY
“It’s very special” and then he thanks his teammates. Typical Stamkos.
"It's very special...an all-time moment in my career"— Bally Sports (@BallySports) January 19, 2023
Steven Stamkos reflects on scoring career goal No. 500 — all of which have come with the Tampa Bay Lightning. ⚡️@BallyLightning | @RealStamkos91 | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mQzsNIsuA3
Steven. Stamkos.
Ladies and gentlemen, Steven Stamkos. pic.twitter.com/CHlt0ualVv— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 19, 2023
Coach Jon Cooper comments on the accomplishment after the game:
"To have somebody on your own team, that I've been behind the bench with for 10 years, get 1000 (points), and then see him get his 500th (goal), just makes you proud... The thing that made me the most proud is what he said to the team after the game, how he thanked everybody..." pic.twitter.com/hRjmLajLZi— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023
“My best friend on the team.”
"Tremendous teammate, great captain, but more than anything, my best friend on the team..."— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023
Victor Hedman talks about what @RealStamkos91 has meant to both himself and the @TBLightning organization.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/sKijn3NhAS
Alex Killorn and Stamkos have been together for 11 years. Wow.
"I've played with him for 11 years; I feel pretty fortunate that I was a part of that play."— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023
Alex Killorn, who assisted on Stammer's 500th goal, is with @Gabby_Shirley_ reflecting on what that moment meant to him. @TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/lKz7EH7LXw
Congratulations to the best player in franchise history.
Loading comments...