Lightning Round: It’s all about The Captain today

Last night, while a vast majority of y’all were likely sleeping, Steven Stamkos scored his 500th career NHL regular season goal in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 5-2 victory. It came against the same team that he scored his 499th goal - the Vancouver Canucks. The crowd was nice enough to give him a standing ovation for reaching the milestone, and he returned the favor by giving them a few more goals as he posted his franchise-leading 11th career hat trick. Only 498 more to get to 1,000!

How about a little Mish? Dave Mishkin, who has seen more than his fair share of Stamkos goals with the radio call:

Tonight's Lightning Radio Call of the Game is the 500th goal of Steven Stamkos' career #TBLvsVAN



As called by @DaveMishkin pic.twitter.com/iMl4lALlEm — Lightning Radio (@BoltsRadio) January 19, 2023

Giving up a player’s 500th goal is something of a tradition for the Canucks. Stamkos is the 6th player to record the historic goal against the franchise. He’s in some pretty impressive company:

6 players have scored GOAL #500 against #Canucks



Wayne Gretzky. Empty Net

Joe Sakic. Dan Cloutier

Patrick Marleau. Ryan Miller

Stan Mikita. Cesare Maniago

Frank Mahovlich. Dunc Wilson

Steve Stamkos. Spencer Martin — Shanel Pratap (@shanelpratap) January 19, 2023

He hit the number in a relatively low amount of games played:

Fewest games for a centre to reach 500 career NHL goals:

575- Wayne Gretzky

605- Mario Lemieux

803- Phil Esposito

888- Marcel Dionne

906- Steve Yzerman

965- Steven Stamkos (Via his 1st of 2 in the 1st period tonight in a game his @TBLightning lead 4-0 against VAN)

1044- Joe Sakic pic.twitter.com/9959XIWDfX — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 19, 2023

Some of his other memorable goals.

STAMMERTIME X 500



Steven Stamkos scores career goal #500!! pic.twitter.com/8BJkbENIWK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 19, 2023

Joe Smith talked with other 500-goal scorers about the accomplishment and what it means.

Steven Stamkos welcomed to exclusive 500-goal club by peers: ‘Rarefied air’



I talked with other 500-goal scorers on what makes Stamkos special, the meaning of the milestone + why it may be tougher in coming years to hit #tblightning https://t.co/1pYxJLon3q — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 19, 2023

Chris Krenn posts his 10 favorite Steven Stamkos goals:

-The spin-o-rama vs. Montreal

-The stop and snipe at Detroit

-The around the world vs. Ottawa



Steven Stamkos has scored some beauties on the way to 500 career goals. Here are 10 of my favorite regular season goals from the #Bolts captain. https://t.co/49uQvJBnSl — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 19, 2023

Celebrating with his teammates:

“It’s very special” and then he thanks his teammates. Typical Stamkos.

"It's very special...an all-time moment in my career"



Steven Stamkos reflects on scoring career goal No. 500 — all of which have come with the Tampa Bay Lightning. ⚡️@BallyLightning | @RealStamkos91 | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mQzsNIsuA3 — Bally Sports (@BallySports) January 19, 2023

Steven. Stamkos.

Ladies and gentlemen, Steven Stamkos. pic.twitter.com/CHlt0ualVv — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 19, 2023

Coach Jon Cooper comments on the accomplishment after the game:

"To have somebody on your own team, that I've been behind the bench with for 10 years, get 1000 (points), and then see him get his 500th (goal), just makes you proud... The thing that made me the most proud is what he said to the team after the game, how he thanked everybody..." pic.twitter.com/hRjmLajLZi — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023

“My best friend on the team.”

"Tremendous teammate, great captain, but more than anything, my best friend on the team..."



Victor Hedman talks about what @RealStamkos91 has meant to both himself and the @TBLightning organization.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/sKijn3NhAS — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023

Alex Killorn and Stamkos have been together for 11 years. Wow.

"I've played with him for 11 years; I feel pretty fortunate that I was a part of that play."



Alex Killorn, who assisted on Stammer's 500th goal, is with @Gabby_Shirley_ reflecting on what that moment meant to him. @TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/lKz7EH7LXw — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 19, 2023

Congratulations to the best player in franchise history.