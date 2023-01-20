Tampa Bay Lightning announce finalists for inaugural Hall of Fame

Just before the season got underway the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they would be establishing a Hall of Fame for the organization. Details were a bit sketchy at the time, but they did let us know that the inaugural inductees would be honored during an Alumni Weekend, which will take place from March 16th-19th.

Earlier today they revealed the 12 players, coaches, broadcasters, and executives that those inductees will be chosen from. Per their press release, here are the names and accomplishments:

2022-23 LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME NOMINEES (Alphabetical Order):

Dave Andreychuk:

Captained Lightning to first Stanley Cup

Second-most power-play goals in NHL history

Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee

Brian Bradley:

First NHL All-Star in TBL history

Led Bolts to first playoff appearance

Netted first goal at Ice Palace (now AMALIE Arena)

Terry Crisp:

First head coach in Lightning history

Played vital role in early growth of TBL franchise

Third-most games coached in Lightning history

Phil Esposito:

Founded the Lightning franchise

Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee

30-plus years with TBL organization

Jay Feaster:

2004 NHL Executive of the Year

TBL General Manager from 2002-08

Acquired Ruslan Fedotenko, Darryl Sydor, Brad Lukowich and more

Ruslan Fedotenko:

Scored both goals in Game 7 of 2004 SCF

Tied for team lead in 2004 Playoffs with 12 goals

Led Tampa Bay with six goals in 2004 ECF

Pavel Kubina:

1996 7 th -round pick by the Lightning

-round pick by the Lightning 10 seasons with the Bolts

Second-most games by a defenseman in Lightning history (662)

Fredrik Modin:

Alternate captain with Tampa Bay for four seasons

Ranked third on Bolts with 19 playoff points in 2004

Ninth-most goals in Lightning history

Henry Paul:

First vice president and secretary for Tampa Bay

Partnered with Phil Esposito to help with early business operations

Played instrumental role in finding additional partners for TBL startup

Rick Peckham:

Lightning play-by-play announcer for 24 years

2020 Hewitt Memorial Award Recipient

Permanently remembered in AMALIE Arena press box with “The Rick Peckham Broadcast Booths”

Brad Richards:

Stanley Cup Champion

Conn Smythe Trophy Winner

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner

Rob Zamuner:

13 th -most games in Lightning history

-most games in Lightning history Only player to play all 84 games in inaugural season

Fourth captain in Bolts history

Wait, there are two pretty big names that aren’t on the list! You’re correct, Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis aren’t on the nominations list because, well, according to the Lightning they are already in. Due to the fact that their numbers have been retired by the organization they are automatically entered into the Hall of Fame and will be honored along with the other inductees. That’s pretty convenient since the Montreal Canadiens (who currently employ both Lightning legends) are in town during Alumni Weekend.

Of the names that are on the list, two will be chosen to join them in the inaugural class. Per the Lightning, two nominees will be inducted each year moving forward so there is a chance that, at some point, all of the names you see above will be inducted.

Per Chris Krenn, a 10-person selection committee chose the finalists based criteria that included:

Players had to play at least 3 seasons or 200 games with the Lightning and be retired

Non-players had to have been with the organization at least 10 years.

He mentioned, but didn’t specify, that there were some other requirements as well.

That same committee will vote for the two finalists. Fans will have the chance to be the 11th vote. Starting on Monday January 29th at 9:00 AM they can start voting via the new brand new Lightning app (downloadable through these links GOOGLE and APPLE). Voting will conclude on Sunday January 29th at 5:00 PM. One lucky fan that votes through the app will win two lower-level tickets to the Lightning game against the Canadiens on March 18th.

Personally, I think it’s a slam dunk as to who should be in the first class - Phil Esposito and Dave Andreychuk. Uncle Phil is responsible for this whole crazy experience and Captain Dave was integral in bringing respect, and a Stanley Cup, to the organization after a decade or so of wandering in the hockey desert.

What do you think? Does anyone on the list rise above those two?