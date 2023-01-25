 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Julien BriseBois gives a state of the team address

The Lightning general manager talks to the press about the status of the team.

By JustinG.
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Prior to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night their general manager, Julien BriseBois, gave his annual mid-season team update to the media. To sum things up, “We have a good team with really good players. Really strong coaching staff.”

Cool.

He also thinks that, much like in the last few seasons, the Lightning are on track for a long run in the playoffs as he pointed out that their current points percentage is right inline with previous seasons. Sure, there have been some bumps along the way, but the Lightning are once again showing that they are among the top in the Eastern Conference.

BriseBois also did his usual softselling as to what the Lightning might do at the trade deadline. He mentioned that things haven’t heated up just yet, and has been quiet, “like crickets”. The two-time Stanley Cup winner also pointed out that any deals they make will be dollar-in-dollar-out much like last season. They also have much less draft capital as compared to years in the past.

“So, we don’t have a first round pick this year. We don’t have a first round pick next year. We’re missing a second. We’re missing a third. So, we have less draft capital on top of that to go out and acquire a player.”

That doesn’t mean he’s turned his phone off and is spending his non-game days scrolling through Tik Tok. They are always looking to improve the team and making the team tougher to play against is one of his goals,

“I think, generally speaking, I’d be looking at what makes us a harder team to play against. Help defend and make us a harder team to play against.. That’s probably as specific as I can get right now.”

Luke Schenn? That sounds like Luke Schenn.

If the past two seasons have taught us anything, it’s that Mr. BriseBois will find a way to get the player or players that he wants.

Lightning / NHL News

The Lightning kicked off their homestand with a hard-earned win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Lightning’s tribute, as narrated by Phil Esposito:

The Big Rig presented a check for $60,00 to Tampa Bay Thrives.

Speaking of charity, Nick Paul announced that he and the Lightning Foundation will be donating $150 per point (retroactive to January 1st) to the Crises Center of Tampa Bay.

Uncle Gary answered some questions before the Montreal Canadiens game last night. No outdoor games for the Habs. Oh, and no one is tanking in the NHL. Nope, no tanking at all. No falling hard for Bedard in the league, no sir, no way.

Let’s check in on the Rick Tocchet Era in Vancouver.

