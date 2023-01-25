Lightning Round: Julien BriseBois gives a state of the team address

Prior to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night their general manager, Julien BriseBois, gave his annual mid-season team update to the media. To sum things up, “We have a good team with really good players. Really strong coaching staff.”

Cool.

He also thinks that, much like in the last few seasons, the Lightning are on track for a long run in the playoffs as he pointed out that their current points percentage is right inline with previous seasons. Sure, there have been some bumps along the way, but the Lightning are once again showing that they are among the top in the Eastern Conference.

BriseBois also did his usual softselling as to what the Lightning might do at the trade deadline. He mentioned that things haven’t heated up just yet, and has been quiet, “like crickets”. The two-time Stanley Cup winner also pointed out that any deals they make will be dollar-in-dollar-out much like last season. They also have much less draft capital as compared to years in the past.

“So, we don’t have a first round pick this year. We don’t have a first round pick next year. We’re missing a second. We’re missing a third. So, we have less draft capital on top of that to go out and acquire a player.”

That doesn’t mean he’s turned his phone off and is spending his non-game days scrolling through Tik Tok. They are always looking to improve the team and making the team tougher to play against is one of his goals,

“I think, generally speaking, I’d be looking at what makes us a harder team to play against. Help defend and make us a harder team to play against.. That’s probably as specific as I can get right now.”

Luke Schenn? That sounds like Luke Schenn.

If the past two seasons have taught us anything, it’s that Mr. BriseBois will find a way to get the player or players that he wants.

Lightning / NHL News

The Lightning kicked off their homestand with a hard-earned win over the Minnesota Wild.

Stamkos' third-period goal leads Lightning to victory over the Minnesota Wild

The Lightning’s tribute, as narrated by Phil Esposito:

History. Made.



Congratulations on 500, Stammer!

The Big Rig presented a check for $60,00 to Tampa Bay Thrives.

During the intermission, Pat Maroon presented Tampa Bay Thrives with $60,000 donation through the Lightning Foundation.



Here's the back story on how Maroon turned Jack Edwards comments about his weight into a constructive discussion about body image:

Speaking of charity, Nick Paul announced that he and the Lightning Foundation will be donating $150 per point (retroactive to January 1st) to the Crises Center of Tampa Bay.

On #HockeyTalks Night, we’re honored to announce the launch of Points by Paul.



Nick Paul will donate $150 to Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for every point he records this season.

Uncle Gary answered some questions before the Montreal Canadiens game last night. No outdoor games for the Habs. Oh, and no one is tanking in the NHL. Nope, no tanking at all. No falling hard for Bedard in the league, no sir, no way.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman answers many questions at Bell Centre | Montreal Gazette

Let’s check in on the Rick Tocchet Era in Vancouver.