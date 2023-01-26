Lightning Round: PK Subban congratulates his former teammate on 500 goals

Former NHL defenseman PK Subban took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Steven Stamkos on reaching the 500 goal milestone. In the Tweet he included some photos of the two youngsters as teammates with the North York Canadiens novice AAA team (hence the “once a Hab...always a Hab” comment.

Congrats on joining the 500 goals club to one of the best goal scorers and leaders our game has ever seen! Many more to come … once a Hab… always a Hab pic.twitter.com/DSfT4Gp6QJ — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 25, 2023

NHL.com had a feature on their time together with the Canadiens (a team that also featured Chris Tanev) back when the two played in the 2018 All-Star Game.

What will the Lightning pull off at this year’s trade deadline [The Athletic]

Pierre LeBrun breaks down general manager Julien BriseBois’ press conference from the other day, but doesn’t really answer the question in the headline.

Some symmetry for Steven Stamkos guides the Lightning in return to home ice [Lightning Insider]

EE’s take on the Lightning’s win against Minnesota.

Persistence pays off for Lightning’s second-team power-play unit [Tampa Bay Times]

The second-team unit doesn’t whip the puck around with the panache of the first-team unit, but they are finding ways to be productive in their limited chances.

The Demise of Victor Hedman’s Career may have been premature. Seems The Big Swede is doing alright after all.

Highest even strength offence WAR among defencemen with 20+ minutes played per game this season. pic.twitter.com/af6IVkNkJu — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 25, 2023

Crunch’s Day suspended for one game [The AHL]

Defenseman Sean Day will miss Syracyse’s game against Utica on Friday for his actions during the game on January 21st, against Utica. What did he do? Well take a look for yourself:

Nemec with a late shot at end of period. Looked he was gonna apologize possibly to Fulcher.



Crunch don’t like that.



Then Sean Day throws literal punches as Ryan Schmelzer is prone on the ice.



That’s a big yikes from me, dawg. pic.twitter.com/BiRR3YuEKg — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) January 22, 2023

2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competitions [NHL.com]

Will I tune in for these competitions (all complete with their own individual corporate sponsor)? Probably not, but I will happily watch the condensed highlights the day after, especially the Splash Short, sorry the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot. Hockey and dunk tanks sound fun.

TRRRRRRRAAAAADDDDDE [Mile High Hockey]

I’m not sure a Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut for Nick Merkley and Matt Nieto exchange is going to kick off the trade season, but at least it’s something right? The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche swapped prospects that had stagnated a bit in their organizations.

Bedard fails to score in CHL/NHL top prospects game [TSN.ca]

Connor Bedard is so good at junior hockey that it’s more noteworthy when he doesn’t score than when he actually does. At the annual showcase for the best draft-eligible players in the CHL, the presumptive number one pick was held off of the scoreboard, but did pick up a cross checking penalty at the end of the game.

