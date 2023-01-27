Raw Charge’s Community Feedback Survey

In lieu of our normal Lightning Round, we are asking for your help. It’s been a week now since we learned of Vox Media’s decision to no longer fund our site along with the majority of other hockey-related sites (a move that is starting to trickle into other sports).

After licking our wounds a bit and wallowing in despair for a brief moment we are moving forward. We’re working behind the scenes to see how we can continue to bring you the independent coverage of the Tampa Bay Lightning that you’ve come to expect out of us over the years.

As we put our plans together, we want to hear from you, our readers. If you could please take a few minutes to answer this survey, it will help us in deciding what form the new Raw Charge takes. The information collected will remain confidential. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you for your time,

JustinG. and the Raw Charge Team