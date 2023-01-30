Lightning Round: Three Stars of the Week

As we enjoy a week of no hockey (and scramble to find relevant stories for this daily post) we still have a chance to look back at last week, which was a very good seven days. After a rough end to their road trip, the Tampa Bay Lightning had three home games against three pretty good teams. In a workmanlike fashion they handled all three games, emerging with three wins.

The most impressive part of the week, where they ran their home-winning streak to 12 games, is that they didn’t need any overly impressive performances to do it. It was a pretty consistent effort all week long, something we haven’t seen at times this season.

Our Three Stars of the Week:

Ross Colton

3 Games Plays, 1 Goal, 2 Assists, .51 xG, 3 iHDCF

Colton had a really strong game against Minnesota as he picked up two assists (on tipped goals by Corey Perry) and then broke an 8-game goalless streak when he tallied against Los Angeles. He’s been really noticeable in the last few games and if the Lightning start getting consistent offensive production out of that third line, it could ease general manager Julien BriseBois’ job at the trade deadline.

Brayden Point

3 Games Played, 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 1.5 xG, 9 iHDCF

Nikita Kucherov gets all of the points, Steven Stamkos gets all of the milestones, and Brandon Hagel is the shiny new toy. However, the fact that Brayden Point is healthy and back to playing like a number one center is huge for the Lightning. It was another strong week for Point who put up 5 points in 3 games and is now just 4 points off of matching his season total (58) from last year. His 3.4 points/60 is the second highest of his career and his 1.8 goals/60 is the best he’s ever posted.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

3 Games Played, 3 Wins, .941 SV%, 2.00 GAA, 2.81 GSAx

The Lightning needed the Big Cat to be at his best this week and he was pretty dang good. He stopped 96 of the 102 shots he faced, allowing just 2 goals in each of his 3 starts. He was also pretty solid when the opponents had their best chances, posting a .920 SV% (23 saves on 25 shots) in high-danger situations. The best players have to be the best players and he was this week.

Lightning/NHL News

