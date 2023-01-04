Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild: GAME# 37
Time: 9:30 pm Eastern Time
Location: Xcel Energy Center
Broadcast/Streaming: TNT, TVAS, Sling TV
Opponent SBNation Site: Hockey Wilderness
Draftkings Line: Lightning +1.5 O/U 6.5
Preview:
After rebounding from a sluggish start against the Chicago Blackhawks last night to keep their string of success going in the United Center, the Lightning hope to find a win in a building where they haven’t been quite as successful. They have a dismal 2-11-2 record in the North Star State. The last time they won in the Twin Cities was April 2nd, 2011, a 3-1 win featuring goals from Ryan Malone, Steve Downie, and Sean Bergenheim.
It’s also the second game of a back-to-back series for the Lightning, the 7th one they’ve already had this season. So far they are 3-3 in the back half of these doubleheaders while they are 5-2 in the front half. Unfortunately, in one of those quirks of the schedule, they will be facing a well-rested team as the Wild haven’t played since December 31st, a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Minnesota needed that rest as they’ve had a few players banged up over the season. Marcus Foligno (3 goals, 8 assists) missed some time with an injury and Joel Eriksson Ek (12 goals, 16 assists) has also been nursing an injury. Unfortunately, their availability allowed former Lightning draft pick Sammy Walker to be loaned back to Iowa in the AHL and he won’t be facing his former franchise.
Much like the Lightning, the Wild rely on their top line for much of their offense. Kirill Kaprizov (20 goals, 25 assists) and Mats Zuccarello (16 goals, 24 assists) pace an offense that is 18th in the league with 3.14 goals per game. Their power play is solid at 23.3%, but most worrisome for the Lightning may be the fact that they’ve scored 6 shorthanded goals, second in the league behind the Flyers and Golden Knights who are tied with 7.
The Lightning keep motoring along as they’re now on a four-game winning streak and it’s the big names keeping them in the win column. Brayden Point is on a five-game point streak (5 goals, 2 assists) while Brandon Hagel has pointed in 8 of his last 11 (8 goals, 5 assists). Steven Stamkos is slowly marching to 500 goals with just 1 goal in his last 9 games, but he does have points in his last 4 (1 goal, 4 assists). Victor Hedman had 2 more assists last night and since December 6th is tied with Nikita Kucherov in helpers with 15.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is on a roll and will be in net and looking to even his career record against one of the few franchises he has a losing mark against. Coming into tonight’s action he is 3-4-2 in 9 games against the Wild with a .918 SV% and 2.53 GAA. However, he has never won at the Xcel Center, going 0-2-2 with a .908 SV% and 3.18 GAA in his previous 4 outings there.
It’s the Nick Perbix homecoming game! For the first time in his NHL career, the Elk River native will be playing in his home state. There will likely be plenty of friends and family in the crowd to see the defenseman, who also went to St. Cloud State in Minnesota, play against the hometown Wild. Who knows, maybe it’ll be emotional enough that the calm, collected Perbix may even crack a smile.
Comparison chart:
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Minnesota Wild Comparison
|Game #37
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Minnesota Wild
|Game #37
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Minnesota Wild
|Overall Record
|24-11-1
|21-13-2
|Home Record
|15-4-1
|11-7-1
|Road Record
|9-7-0
|10-6-1
|Goals For
|130
|116
|Goals Against
|103
|102
|xGF
|124.98
|112.7
|xGA
|113.11
|100.47
|PP%
|27.6%
|23.3%
|PK%
|82.2%
|79.7%
Tampa Bay Lightning Potential Lines
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos- Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Pat Maroon
Vlad Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Erik Cernak
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Minnesota Wild Potential Lines
Forward Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksen-Ek - Marcus Foligno
Matt Boldy - Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves
Defense Pairings
Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill - Calen Addison
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Loading comments...