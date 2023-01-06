 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov is an All-Star

You, yes you, can help send some of his teammates down to Sunrise with him

By JustinG.
/ new
NHL: JAN 29 All-Star Game Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the fourth time in his career Nikita Kucherov is a NHL All-Star. The winger was named to the initial Atlantic Division roster as the Tampa Bay Lightning representative for the game to be held in Sunrise, Florida on February 4th. Kucherov, who is leading the league in assists, made the roster in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 All-Star Games. Now, after a couple of injury-shortened seasons, he’s right back among the league’s elite.

The league announced the initial rosters on Thursday by naming one player from each team.

It is interesting to note that Wysh mentions Steven Stamkos as the original rep for the Lightning. Leaving one of the top-five point producers in the league off of the roster would have been an interesting choice even if it meant that Stamkos, who has hit a host of milestones this season, would have been a worthy choice.

If you’re bummed that Stammer or Brayden Point or Mikhail Sergachev wasn’t chosen don’t despair. You can help send any of those players to the game. All you have to do is vote for them. If you head over to nhl.com/vote you can vote from now until January 17th for three more players (two skaters and a goalie) from each division to join the players already named. You submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours until the cutoff date.

Does that mean Nick Perbix already has at least 10 votes? Yes, yes it does.

Even if other fanbases outstuff Lightning Nation at the virtual ballot box, there will be players who opt out or are hurt so there is a chance a Tampa Bay player can get named as an injury replacement.

Congratulations to Kucherov and get out there and vote to send some of his teammates down south along with him!

Lightning / NHL News

The Curse of Dan Cloutier? Erik Erlendssen explains a possible reason for the Lightning’s struggles in Minnesota.

While he would probably like to have had more of an impact at the World Juniors, Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen is holding his own in the Liga.

Speaking of the World Juniors, Dylan Guenther, a prospect for the Arizona Coyotes, scored in overtime to propel Canada to the gold medal over Czechia.

In the bronze medal game, Chaz Lucias (Winnipeg Jets), recorded a hat trick for the United States as they beat Sweden 8-7 in overtime. Lightning prospect Dylan Duke was held off the scoresheet in this game, but had 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in the tournament.

Old friend Ondrej Palat is back on the ice. He spoke with NHL.com’s Amanda Stein about his comeback from surgery earlier this season.

Troy Terry found out he was an All-Star thanks to a message for another Troy.

The Vegas Golden Knights Pride Logo was absolutely fantastic.

The specialty sweaters the players during warm-ups:

Uncle Gary is #1 on The Hockey News Top 100 People of Power and Influence in the NHL. He chats with them about the overall state of the league.

More From Raw Charge

