Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov is an All-Star

For the fourth time in his career Nikita Kucherov is a NHL All-Star. The winger was named to the initial Atlantic Division roster as the Tampa Bay Lightning representative for the game to be held in Sunrise, Florida on February 4th. Kucherov, who is leading the league in assists, made the roster in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 All-Star Games. Now, after a couple of injury-shortened seasons, he’s right back among the league’s elite.

The league announced the initial rosters on Thursday by naming one player from each team.

Here are the 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters for the Central Division and the Pacific Division.



I asked the NHL and Tarasenko will be eventually replaced here due to injury. pic.twitter.com/3ULB6yq1Xi — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 6, 2023

Here are the 2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters for the Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic Division.



Mitch Marner, Brock Nelson among the notable choices. I heard Steven Stamkos was the initial choice for TBL but there was a late change to Kucherov. pic.twitter.com/kuCuiITD6q — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 6, 2023

It is interesting to note that Wysh mentions Steven Stamkos as the original rep for the Lightning. Leaving one of the top-five point producers in the league off of the roster would have been an interesting choice even if it meant that Stamkos, who has hit a host of milestones this season, would have been a worthy choice.

If you’re bummed that Stammer or Brayden Point or Mikhail Sergachev wasn’t chosen don’t despair. You can help send any of those players to the game. All you have to do is vote for them. If you head over to nhl.com/vote you can vote from now until January 17th for three more players (two skaters and a goalie) from each division to join the players already named. You submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours until the cutoff date.

Does that mean Nick Perbix already has at least 10 votes? Yes, yes it does.

Even if other fanbases outstuff Lightning Nation at the virtual ballot box, there will be players who opt out or are hurt so there is a chance a Tampa Bay player can get named as an injury replacement.

Congratulations to Kucherov and get out there and vote to send some of his teammates down south along with him!

Lightning / NHL News

The Curse of Dan Cloutier? Erik Erlendssen explains a possible reason for the Lightning’s struggles in Minnesota.

The Curse of Dan Cloutier again strikes down #TBLightning in Minnesota, there is no other rational explanation to describe #GoBolts misfortunes in the State of Hockeyhttps://t.co/aHcOzletOd pic.twitter.com/QJBwFrFsV5 — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 5, 2023

While he would probably like to have had more of an impact at the World Juniors, Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen is holding his own in the Liga.

Players under 21 this year in Liiga. pic.twitter.com/nvNIgbJvxa — Thibaud Chatel (@Thibaud_Chatel) January 5, 2023

Speaking of the World Juniors, Dylan Guenther, a prospect for the Arizona Coyotes, scored in overtime to propel Canada to the gold medal over Czechia.

DYLAN GUENTHER IS THE OVERTIME HERO



CANADA WINS GOLD #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6jbHJ8TwaM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2023

In the bronze medal game, Chaz Lucias (Winnipeg Jets), recorded a hat trick for the United States as they beat Sweden 8-7 in overtime. Lightning prospect Dylan Duke was held off the scoresheet in this game, but had 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in the tournament.

CHAZ LUCIUS, THE OVERTIME HERO!



TEAM USA WINS BRONZE #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/FBebrRrLYF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Old friend Ondrej Palat is back on the ice. He spoke with NHL.com’s Amanda Stein about his comeback from surgery earlier this season.

Appreciate the honest candor from my conversation with #NJDevils Ondrej Palat.



He said he's very happy he decided to have surgery but at times it was "very hard" being on a different schedule than his new teammates.



Many thx to Ondrej for his convo: https://t.co/6dEVQTVrvj — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 5, 2023

Troy Terry found out he was an All-Star thanks to a message for another Troy.

If you can’t tell I had a hard time getting words out after this. I want to say thank you to @TroyAikman for the amazing video and name. This truly was so cool for me and my family. Also thank you to the @AnaheimDucks for setting this up https://t.co/vIAsFo2jQm — Troy Terry (@troyterry1997) January 6, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights Pride Logo was absolutely fantastic.

btw i did it :) https://t.co/IsPBdwDJfv — mio the gwords witch (@flyerswitch) January 5, 2023

The specialty sweaters the players during warm-ups:

we don't blame you for wanting to add this jersey to your collection



to bid, fans can visit https://t.co/tn0utu56JZ or text "PrideKnight" to 76278 pic.twitter.com/OXGHRvlbOx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 6, 2023

Uncle Gary is #1 on The Hockey News Top 100 People of Power and Influence in the NHL. He chats with them about the overall state of the league.