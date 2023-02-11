Lightning Round: the Bolts are back on the road

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s return from the All-Star Break has been ambiguous. The Bolts were massively beaten by the Florida Panthers 1-7 in their first game and managed to earn just one point in a game against the San Jose Sharks in a game, which ended their franchise-leading 12-game winning streak at home ice. Then the team rebounded in their latest game, defeating the reigning champions Colorado Avalanche 5-0, the first shutout for Andrei Vasilevskiy this season.

The status quo in the standings remained the same after those three games: the Bolts are still trailing by four points to the Toronto Maple Leafs with two games in hand and their lead over Florida is so big that the Lightning fans can already start preparing for a trip to Toronto for their first-round matchup this April.

That, however, doesn’t mean that the Lightning should underestimate their upcoming schedule. Starting today the Bolts are heading on a four-game road trip, where three out of four their next opponents are playoff teams. This afternoon the Lightning are playing against the Dallas Stars, the current leader of the Central Division, on Tuesday they’re playing another game against the Avalanche in Denver. On Wednesday they’re visiting the Arizona Coyotes in their Mullett Arena for the first time and finishing their road trip with a game against the Pacific Division leader Vegas Golden Knights on next Saturday.

The Lightning don’t have a great record of playing on the road this season. They’re currently just 24th team in the league with .500 point percentage in those game. Three of their last road games ended with a loss.

Lightning Links

The Lightning’s defenceman Ian Cole has been fined $5,000 for kneeing against the Avalanche’s Andrew Cogliano in their Thursday game.

Tampa Bay’s Ian Cole has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Kneeing Colorado’s Andrew Cogliano. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2023

According to Jon Cooper, Nick Paul is doubtful for tonight’s game in Dallas, but should be available for the rest of the trip.

Jon Cooper said Nick Paul is doubtful for tomorrow in Dallas but should be fine for the rest of the upcoming trip; Brayden Point was a rest day #GoBolts #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) February 10, 2023

The Syracuse Crunch lost their first game after the AHL All-Star break, ending their six game road winning streak against the Laval Rocket.

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 last night.

Hockey News

Here are the results from last night in the NHL.

Seth and Caleb Jones both found the back of the net in the @NHLBlackhawks' win and became the first pair of brothers on the same team to score in the same game since Daniel and Henrik Sedin did so on March 21, 2017.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NDnsjo92bT pic.twitter.com/6sZ0vwV75J — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2023

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal as a New York Rangers player last night against the Seattle Kraken in his first game since being traded from the St. Louis Blues.

Evgeni Malkin recorded his 1200th career point in the NHL in yesterday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, becoming the second-fastest active player to reach that milestone, behind only his teammate Sidney Crosby.

Evgeni Malkin becomes just the third player in franchise history to reach 1,200 @NHL points!



Congratulations @emalkin71geno! pic.twitter.com/5QuRQqIbH4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 11, 2023

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender Phoenix Copley to a one-year extension.