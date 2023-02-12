Lightning Round: Victor Hedman records his 500th career assist in the NHL

Yesterday’s game against the Dallas Stars felt like a playoff game. Both teams didn’t want to lose and probably deserved at least one point, but the Tampa Bay Lightning happened to be more focused at the end of the third period, which resulted in two goals during the last minute. Anthony Cirelli led the Bolts with two goals on Saturday’s afternoon, but there was another player who contributed on a game-winning goal, while reaching a very important personal milestone.

500 APPLES FOR THE BIG SWEDE!!!



With the assist on Cirelli's game-winner, Hedman has reached 500 career assists! pic.twitter.com/oYQJjGPTDk — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 11, 2023

It took 947 games and 14 seasons in the NHL for Victor Hedman to reach a 500-assist mark. He’s the only Lightning’s defenceman and just the third player in a franchise history to ever reach that mark (after Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos). Amongst the active NHL defencemen, he’s the sixth player to record 500 assists and just the 34th defenceman in the NHL history to do so.

The start of this regular season, especially November, was quite slow for Hedman, but he picked up the pace since December and startes putting up points more consistently. His point-per-game pace, however, is still far from his best records. He’s currently at 35 points in 49 games and his 0.71 P/GP is the worst since 2015-16 season, when he finished with 47 points in 78 games.

Victor Hedman himself was pretty happy that it happened in a deciding moment of a such big game.

"I'm happy it came in a big game like this late in the game because those are the moments you live for. It was a great feeling." #TBLvsDAL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 11, 2023

Lightning Links

The Lightning started their road trip with a 3-1 win over the Central Division leader Dallas Stars [Raw Charge]

On March 1, 2018 Anthony Cirelli made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars in Dallas. He marked the occasion by scoring his first NHL goal. Nearly five years later, he scored the game-winning goal with under a minute to go to propel the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 win over the top team in the Western Conference. It was Cirelli’s second goal of the game and provided all of the offense the Bolts needed as Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 29 shots for his second win in a row.

According to Jeff Marek, the Lightning are amongst the teams interested in Detroit Red Wings player Tyler Bertuzzi. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi had been dealing with injuries this season and has just 7 (2+5) points in 20 games this season after recording a career-high 62 (30+32) points in 68 games a year ago.

Marek at the intermission says teams interested in Tyler Bertuzzi, are Dallas, Yzerman and Nill have a relationship. Edmonton has had some interest as well as Tampa. Detroit is asking for a substantial return for him. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 12, 2023

The Syracuse Crunch lost their second game in a row this weekend, this time to the Rochester Americans.

On the other side the Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Florida Everblades in a second consecutive game last night.

Hockey News

A summary of a very high-scoring gameday in the NHL.

With Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe each scoring four goals, tonight marked the second day in the past 15 years to feature two players each net four goals. The other: Nov. 4, 2021 (Patrice Bergeron & Brock Nelson).#NHLStats: https://t.co/W7ikP8of4C pic.twitter.com/BVIezFQPuF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks have restarted talks about a potential Erik Karlsson trade.

Word is the #SJSharks and #oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions. There are considerable financial hurdles on both ends, but it's at least the second time this season they've explored a potential fit. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2023

The Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun was a healthy scratch during a game against the St. Louis Blues last night due to trade related reasons. Reportedly he’s not going to the Edmonton Oilers or the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Los Angeles Kings are one of the teams, which could become his final destination.

ROSTER UPDATE: Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch tonight versus the St. Louis Blues due to trade related reasons. F Liam O'Brien is day to day with an upper body injury. Defensemen Victor Soderstrom & Dysin Mayo have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 12, 2023

.@JeffMarek provides an update on the trade rumours currently surrounding Jakob Chychrun. pic.twitter.com/6ezFHT9Dfl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Kings officially retired Dustin Brown’s number and unveiled his statue.