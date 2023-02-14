Lightning Round: Nick Paul practices with team

It’s been a week since Nick Paul last skated for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s missed their last two games, both victories, as he recovers from an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the contest against the San Jose Sharks. On Monday, there was some positive news as he was on the ice with the team at practice as they prepared for their contest against the Colorado Avalanche.

I believe all of the #Bolts — including Nick Paul — are on the ice for practice — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) February 13, 2023

Paul did appear in the morning skate prior to the Lightning’s win in Dallas on Saturday so whatever is ailing him isn’t major enough to keep him off the ice. Coach Cooper also indicated that he was hopeful his third-line center would be back during this trip. Tonight against the Avalanche would be an opportune time for him to cycle back into the line-up.

Paul has been a valuable player this year, matching his career high in goals with 16, which he set last year, and trailing his career mark in points by just 6. His scoring has taken a bit of a dip since dropping to the third line when Anthony Cirelli returned from his injury, as he’s only posted 3 goals at even strength in the last 27 games.

If he can regain his scoring touch down the stretch, it will help the Lightning solidify their place in the playoffs as they start the night just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second spot in the Atlantic Division.

Question of the Practice: Which #Bolts shot shattered that skinny piece of glass? pic.twitter.com/NP2TNOnoBr — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) February 13, 2023

The answer is - Mikhail Sergachev.

Former Crunch, Mathieu Brodeur steps away from hockey [La Presse]

When you’re 32-years-old and toiling away in the ECHL, you’re not playing for the money, but for the love of the game. That love, though, has boundaries. The defenseman, who played 60 games with the Crunch from 2016-2018 has stepped away from the game to be with his wife, who, during the birth of their third child, hemorrhaged and suffered damage to her kidneys. She is currently on dialysis and is awaiting a transplant.

Ranking the top 50 drafted NHL prospects [The Athletic]

Scott Wheeler’s twice-annual list of the top drafted prospects hit the newsstands yesterday. The Lightning were one of 7 teams to not have a prospect appear. Isaac Howard is probably the most likely to make this list the next time it’s released, but a slow start to his year kept him off of the most recent version.

Coyotes’ Chychrun out for trade-related reasons [Arizona Sports]

It appears that defenseman Jacob Chychrun has played his last game for the Arizona Coyotes. The team has decided to sit him until a deal can be worked out. Early reports had the Los Angeles Kings as the front runner, but no deal has been finalized as of yet.

Ryan Reynolds picks Remington Group to co-star in Senators bid [Ottawa Sun]

As the sales process for the Ottawa Senators wears on, everyone's favorite Hollywood star/soccer team owner teams up with another bidder.