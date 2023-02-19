Lightning Round: Bolts return home with a loss in Vegas

The Tampa Bay Lightning were defeated 5-4 by the Vegas Golden Knights in their road trip finale on Saturday night. The Lightning allowed four goals in 10 shots in the first period, which was a first for Andrei Vasilevskiy. Former Lightning player Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in that game [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost their first game in regulation since February 6th in a 5-4 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to close out a four-game road trip where the Lightning bagged five points. Vladislav Namestnikov and Steven Stamkos on the power play scored in a back and forth first period that ended with the Lightning trailing by two. Corey Perry scored in the second to tighten the game back up, but it was an empty net goal that proved to be the game-winner as the Lightning didn’t get close until the final seconds of the game when Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored.

Jon Cooper was frustrated with the result, although noting that the team played really well.

"Really uncharacteristic for us to give up the amount of goals we gave up considering how well we played."



Head coach Jon Cooper meets with the media following tonight's 5-4 loss to Vegas.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/BiR3oiyvem — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) February 19, 2023

This loss ended the Lightning’s five-game point streak, which started with an overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks on February 7. Overall the Lightning finished the road trip with a 2-1-1 record, including two losses in a row. Next week the Lightning are hosting the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena before hitting the road again by the end of the week.

Lightning Links

Hardev analyzes what are the Lightning’s biggest needs ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline [Raw Charge]

On defense the Lightning can either go for a complimentary defensive guy that could slot in on the third pair or with Hedman, or a two-way defender who can help the third pair move the puck. Simply put, if JBB can find an upgrade so the group is seven deep, then he should.

What do the Lightning’s players think about extending overtime after two of of their four last games were decided in a shootout? [Tampa Bay Times]

“If there was one rule I would change, it would be to go from a five-minute overtime to 10 minutes,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “I’m not a big fan of the shootout, to be honest. There’s a lot of guys who could make some skill plays, but I think it should be settled in a game like 3-on-3.”

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comes in a game where 13 goals were scored last night. Lightning prospect Lucas Edmonds scored his first career hat-trick.

First career hat trick!



Congratulations, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/MIF2SSoL5L — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 19, 2023

Hockey News

Another busy night in the NHL.

That’s a wrap on a 13-game Saturday, which was highlighted by the @Canes earning a win in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries.#NHLStats: https://t.co/C2uYwKYTmq pic.twitter.com/0dauYMDXb1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals in a Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina last night.

Ryan O’Reilly debuted for the Toronto Maple Leafs on the next day after being traded, helping his new team to beat the Montreal Canadiens with an assist.