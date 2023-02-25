 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Trade Deadline update

Erik Cernak suspended for two games

By Igor Nikonov
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Media Day Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 2023 NHL trade deadline less than a week away, let’s take a quick look at the trade market to see how the things changed over the last few days and which players still await their fate.

Patrick Kane remains one the biggest assets available on the trade market. After starting the season relatively slow for himself, he’s been very productive recently, scoring nine points over his last four games. NHL insider Chris Johnston expects that Patrick Kane’s saga is coming to end this weekend. The New York Rangers are interested in acquiring him, but would need to clear some cap space in order to fit him. The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers are also interested in the 34-year-old player from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Washington Capitals reportedly are not done at the trade deadline after dealing Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins. Pending UFA players Lars Eller and Nick Jensen are their most valuable assets right now. The Tampa Bay Lightning are amongst the teams interested in a potential trade with the Capitals, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Jakob Chychrun hasn’t played for more than two weeks now due to trade-related reasons. While some sources mentions his high price as the reason why Chychrun hasn’t been dealt by now, the Capitals and the Penguins entered a conversation with the Arizona Coyotes GM GM Bill Armstrong about the 24-year defenceman. The Coyotes acquiring Shea Weber’s contract earlier this week might also indicate that the team is seeking to move more players at the trade deadline.

Nothing new about Timo Meier so far. The San Jose Sharks were expected to re-engage in conversations with potential suitors yesterday; the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes or the Vegas Golden Knight are believed to be among his potential landing spots.

Same as with Chychrun, the asking price for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Vladislav Gavrikov is considered very high on a trade market right now. Reportedly their potential deal with the Bruins fell apart when Washington indicated that Dmitry Orlov was available.

Erik Cernak was suspended for two games for elbowing Kyle Okposo during their recent game against the Buffalo Sabres [Raw Charge]

While there was no call on the play, Cernak did meet with the league’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. The league’s roulette wheel of punishment doled out a two game suspension for the shutdown defender.

This isn’t Cernak’s first dance with DoPS as he was suspended for two games after Rasmus Dahlin back in 2019. Another play that wasn’t whistled by the refs.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at home last night. Max Lagace won his third consecutive game, stopping 26 out of 28 shots. Lucas Edmonds, Rudolf Balcers and Simon Ryfors scored for Syracuse.

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits yesterday.

