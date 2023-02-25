Lightning Round: Trade Deadline update

With the 2023 NHL trade deadline less than a week away, let’s take a quick look at the trade market to see how the things changed over the last few days and which players still await their fate.

Patrick Kane remains one the biggest assets available on the trade market. After starting the season relatively slow for himself, he’s been very productive recently, scoring nine points over his last four games. NHL insider Chris Johnston expects that Patrick Kane’s saga is coming to end this weekend. The New York Rangers are interested in acquiring him, but would need to clear some cap space in order to fit him. The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers are also interested in the 34-year-old player from the Chicago Blackhawks.

We're still a week from the NHL trade deadline, but word is that the Patrick Kane situation will come to a head well before then. Expect a resolution in the next 24 hours or so. I'm told that Kane hasn't waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a deal as of now.



Stay tuned. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2023

The Washington Capitals reportedly are not done at the trade deadline after dealing Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins. Pending UFA players Lars Eller and Nick Jensen are their most valuable assets right now. The Tampa Bay Lightning are amongst the teams interested in a potential trade with the Capitals, according to Elliotte Friedman.

#Caps trade deadline tiers: From Alexeyev to Sheary, who will be the next player dealt as Washington goes into sell-off mode? https://t.co/0nUDyLQyLe — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 24, 2023

Jakob Chychrun hasn’t played for more than two weeks now due to trade-related reasons. While some sources mentions his high price as the reason why Chychrun hasn’t been dealt by now, the Capitals and the Penguins entered a conversation with the Arizona Coyotes GM GM Bill Armstrong about the 24-year defenceman. The Coyotes acquiring Shea Weber’s contract earlier this week might also indicate that the team is seeking to move more players at the trade deadline.

With today marking exactly one week before the NHL Trade Deadline, Jakob Chychrun remains available. @frank_seravalli shares the latest on the Chychrun situation & also mentions the significance of the Coyotes acquiring the Shea Weber contract.#Yoteshttps://t.co/S9QWzZPvK5 pic.twitter.com/kuEvJM8a5T — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) February 25, 2023

Nothing new about Timo Meier so far. The San Jose Sharks were expected to re-engage in conversations with potential suitors yesterday; the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes or the Vegas Golden Knight are believed to be among his potential landing spots.

FWIW: @PierreVLeBrun believes Timo Meier will end up in New Jersey, Carolina, or Vegas



He notes more discussions with the Sharks and possible suitors continue today #VegasBorn — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) February 24, 2023

Same as with Chychrun, the asking price for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Vladislav Gavrikov is considered very high on a trade market right now. Reportedly their potential deal with the Bruins fell apart when Washington indicated that Dmitry Orlov was available.

Curious to see which teams circle back on #CBJ LD Vladislav Gavrikov. I mentioned earlier this week the asking price was a 1st & 3rd, which Edmonton balked at, (I wrote about this morning). Does the price drop with Orlov now in Boston? EDM, LA and others will try to find out. https://t.co/y2cFEUMBSg — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2023

Lightning Links

Erik Cernak was suspended for two games for elbowing Kyle Okposo during their recent game against the Buffalo Sabres [Raw Charge]

While there was no call on the play, Cernak did meet with the league’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. The league’s roulette wheel of punishment doled out a two game suspension for the shutdown defender. This isn’t Cernak’s first dance with DoPS as he was suspended for two games after Rasmus Dahlin back in 2019. Another play that wasn’t whistled by the refs.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at home last night. Max Lagace won his third consecutive game, stopping 26 out of 28 shots. Lucas Edmonds, Rudolf Balcers and Simon Ryfors scored for Syracuse.

Wins on home ice just hit different.



: https://t.co/AVonioHDKr pic.twitter.com/sDqevRYxkT — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 25, 2023

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits yesterday.