Breaking: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire Tanner Jeannot from Nashville Predators

Somewhere between the six goals the Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered in the second period and the start of the third period on Sunday night, reports began surfacing that they were honing in on acquiring a forward, specifically Tanner Jeannot:

The Lightning with another deadline(ish) move – Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay seems to be happening — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 27, 2023

At about 10:30 PM EST, it became official as the Lightning announced that they had acquired the 6’2”, 208 pound winger from the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old is in the final season of a two-year deal with a cap hit of $800,000 and will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.

Tampa Bay sent defenseman Cal Foote, their 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected), their second-round pick in 2024, and their third, fourth, and fifth round picks in 2023 to Nashville for the undrafted forward.

So far this season he has put up 5 goals and 9 assists in 56 games along with 85 penalty minutes. However, he is also just a season removed from scoring 24 goals in 81 games for the Predators while also amassing 130 PIMs. The primary reason for his decline in scoring is that his shooting percentage has plummeted from 19.35% last season to just 5.75% this year.

He is still doing the other things that might making him intriguing to Mr. BriseBois in the sense that he is blocking shots (3.62/60) and hitting people (15.13/60). Not a bad quality for a fourth-line forward.

Known for his work ethic and dedication. So much so that his junior team, the Moose Jaw Warriors (where he played a few seasons with Brayden Point), named an award after him - The Tanner Jeannot Strength and Conditioning Award.

Jeannot was held out of the Predator’s game on Sunday against Arizona so there it was obvious that something was in the works. Following the trade, the Lightning only have three picks in the 2023 draft - a sixth-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

