Lightning Round: Lightning join other teams in flurry of trade activity

We’re just going to have to keep trusting in JBB. The Lightning general manager did it again late Sunday night as he traded Cal Foote and a flotilla of draft picks to Nashville for Tanner Jeannot, a big, heavy forward that finished 7th in the Calder Trophy voting a year ago. That deal capped off a day that saw four other trades, with three of them involving depth forwards being exchanged.

At first blush it’s a wild overpay for a player that will likely only see the ice for 10-12 minutes a game, but Mr. BriseBois has never been shy about backing up the draft pick truck when it comes to getting a player he wants. More times than not it’s worked out pretty well for the Bolts. As usual, JBB picked up a player that should help this season and down the road. Jeannot is a RFA this summer and shouldn’t cost too much to re-sign. If that happens he can fill a spot that on the roster that will likely be vacated by Corey Perry who is a UFA.

The move does also bring closure to the Cal Foote saga in Tampa. The rangy blueliner never seemed to find a constant role on the defense and with Nick Perbix’s emergence this year, he became somewhat expendable. In Nashville he should get a chance to play a little more without the pressure of playing for a Stanley Cup contending team.

You know what, throw out the second period and that game wasn’t too bad.

A name some of y’all have been kicking around is heading to Sin City. Ivan Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights with former first round pick, Zach Dean, heading to the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas deepens their roster with Evgenii Dadonov and the Canadiens take a flyer on speedy Denis Gurianov, a winger that loves to shoot that may benefit from a change of scenery.

Jack Johnson is on his way back to the Colorado Avalanche. He was part of the Stanley Cup winning squad last year before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer. Chicago is receiving defenseman Andreas Englund in return.

The big name, Timo Meier, is off the board as the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils finally hammer out a deal for the forward. It took awhile for the details to trickle out, but here they are as of 10:07 PM Sunday night.

San Jose receives:

Fabian Zetterlund (RW)

Shakir Mukhamadulin (D)

Andreas Johnsson (LW)

Nikita Okhotiuk (D)

2023 1st round pick

2024 Conditional 2nd round pick

2024 7th round pick

The conditions on the first round pick - if it’s a top-two pick it transfers to the Devils 2024 1st rounder.

The conditions on the second round pick - If New Jersey makes it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 or 2024 and Meier plays in at least 50% of the 2023 playoff games, the pick becomes a 1st round 2024 pick. If it ends up being a top 10 pick and those conditions are met, New Jersey can slide it to a 2025 1st rounder. The same goes if the 2023 pick in the deal slides to 2024.

New Jersey receives:

Timo Meier (LW/RW)

Timur Ibragimov (F)

Scott Harrington (D)

Santeri Hatakka (D)

Zach Emond (G)

2024 5th round pick

Man, the future trade trees from this deal are going to be a blast.

The only GM the Nashville Predators have ever had, David Poile, is retiring at the end of the NHL year (June 30th). It is expected that Barry Trotz will assume the role of GM while Poile, who was the longest tenured GM in the league, will stay on as a consultant.