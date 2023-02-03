 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Vasy and Kuch at the All-Star Game

The weekend is here

By HardevLad
/ new
Boston Bruins v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 26: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 and Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate the win against the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena on January 26, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy are in South Florida for the NHL All-Star weekend.

The two Russian Bolts are going to be taking part in two different skills competitions on Friday. Kucherov will be in the shooting accuracy competition, while Vasy will be part of a goalie shooting competition on a team with division rival Linus Ullmark. You can find all the skills competition info here: https://media.nhl.com/public/news/16715

All info about the ASG weekend as a whole can be found here: https://www.nhl.com/fans/all-star

With Tage Thompson injured the other night, Rasmus Dahlin will replace him as Buffalo’s representative at the showcase. I envision the game to end up being Kucherov and Marner feeding Pastrnak all day while the non-stars on the team noodle around on the bench. No Matthews or Thompson is such a blow.

The Senators franchise are having their nepo baby new year as their AHL AGM, Trent Mann, has fired his brother, Troy Mann. The Senators are near the bottom of the AHL. The B-Sens GM is also Ryan Bowness, who’s dad is the coach in Winnipeg. Also one of the head scouts, Steve Stirling, hired his son, Todd. What a coincidence!

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...