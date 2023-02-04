Lightning Round: Bolts All-Star skills content

Last night was the NHL Skills Competition, today is the All-Star Game in South Florida. Here’s a recap of the Lightning boys at the event.
First up, the outfits. Vasy put a little effort in, which is nice to see. Kuch wore his most finest black t-shirt and jeans, haha.
STUNNERS#NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/SpR0zPl4ji— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 3, 2023
Vasy with an #NHLAllStar level serve pic.twitter.com/kUIRjQDA3H— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 3, 2023
ThunderBug going full Florida Gritty, making up for both of them.
SPOTTED @ThunderBugTBL | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/nZizoYVrYn— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 3, 2023
Your honor, I’m SLAYING pic.twitter.com/lOlYtPGyLS— ThunderBug (@ThunderBugTBL) February 3, 2023
Kuch got the heartfelt (I’m sure) boos on the ice.
#GoBolts’ Nikita Kucherov embracing the boos in Sunrise. #tblightning #TimeToHunt #NHL #NHLAllStar2023 #NHLAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/vcuODJ48R3— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 4, 2023
Kucherov did pretty well in the shooting accuracy, though he didn’t win.
Phew, that target didn't stand a chance #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Q3TL5cGWfk— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
Vasy kept it light and breezy in the crease.
Alllll in a day's work #NHLAllStar | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/UsCSLb4QX3— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
Vasy expertly explained his team’s tactic for the tandem challenge.
A gentlemen‘s game of Rock Paper Scissors. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/PLWm8RPtog— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
BB86!
You guys ... it's lil Kuch pic.twitter.com/5V9VBRMsv5— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
Pat?? That’s a surprise.
Let's throw it to #NHLAllStar correspondent ... @patmaroon?? pic.twitter.com/DvjmW4iEK8— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
Didn’t have @patmaroon becoming an @espn correspondent on our #NHLAllStar bingo card pic.twitter.com/Oju8ysuLyH— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023
Was this exciting for anyone?
