Lightning Round: Bolts All-Star skills content

Last night was the NHL Skills Competition, today is the All-Star Game in South Florida. Here’s a recap of the Lightning boys at the event.

First up, the outfits. Vasy put a little effort in, which is nice to see. Kuch wore his most finest black t-shirt and jeans, haha.

Vasy with an #NHLAllStar level serve pic.twitter.com/kUIRjQDA3H — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 3, 2023

ThunderBug going full Florida Gritty, making up for both of them.

Kuch got the heartfelt (I’m sure) boos on the ice.

Kucherov did pretty well in the shooting accuracy, though he didn’t win.

Phew, that target didn't stand a chance ‍ #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Q3TL5cGWfk — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023

Vasy kept it light and breezy in the crease.

Vasy expertly explained his team’s tactic for the tandem challenge.

A gentlemen‘s game of Rock Paper Scissors. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/PLWm8RPtog — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023

BB86!

You guys ... it's lil Kuch pic.twitter.com/5V9VBRMsv5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 4, 2023

Pat?? That’s a surprise.

Was this exciting for anyone?