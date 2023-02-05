Lightning Round: Bolts All-Star Game content

The All-Star Weekend festivities continued yesterday with the All-Star game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The format of the tournament remained the same since 2016: every divisional team face their opponent from the same conference in the semifinal and the All-Star Game champion is decided in the final game between two winners of the semifinals. The teams are playing 20-minutes games, divided in two 10-minutes halves, in a 3-on-3 format. The winner of the All-Star Game gets a one million dollar prize.

Just like the day before, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy didn’t win any individual trophies, but will return home as the All-Star Game winners as the Atlantic Division defeated the Central Division in the final.

On their way to the final game, the Atlantic Division beat the Metropolitan Division 10-6. Kucherov scored a goal in a second period with an assist by Mitch Marner, beating Ilya Sorokin. Vasilevskiy made 10 saves on 13 shots in this game.

In case y'all forgot why he's an All-Star

In the final game, Kucherov scored his second goal of the tournament, once again teaming up with Marner, who recorded a primary assist on that goal. Later in the second period, he added an assist on Dylan Larkin’s second goal of the game. Vasilevskiy made 11 saves in that game, helping the Atlantic Division to win the tournament.

KUCH COMING IN CLUTCH

David Pastrnak called Andrei Vasilevskiy his favourite goalie in NHL, while Vasy called him his favourite 88.

As a bonus, photo of surprisingly very happy Nikita Kucherov, made by Artemi Panarin.

When Bread gets his turn with the Polaroid

Lightning Links

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Crunch lost to the Charlotte Checkers 5-3 in their last game before the All-Star break

We've got the All-Star break, then we're back at it on Friday.



: https://t.co/ozUZ4JHHWW pic.twitter.com/zeUuvyNWzH — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 5, 2023

Alex Barré-Boulet extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, recording his 100th goal in the AHL.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Alex Barré-Boulet netted his 100th AHL goal! pic.twitter.com/P3hqvFhrFQ — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 5, 2023

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Florida Everblades 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Solar Bears played in a special jerseys, dedicated to the Tie Dye Night. The game-worn jerseys are currently available through the auction.

Hockey News

Matthew Tkachuk has been named the NHL All-Star Game MVP after recording four goals and three assists during the tournament.

Toronto will host the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Official: #NHL announces Toronto @MapleLeafs will host 2024 #NHLAllStar Weekend.



First time All-Star is back in Toronto since 2000. pic.twitter.com/ikABCY5mqy — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 4, 2023

The Washington Capitals signed Sonny Milano to a three-year contract.