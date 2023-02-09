Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: Vasilevskiy, Hagel bagel Avalanche in 5-0 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their home fans a great time with a elating 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on national television.

Brandon Hagel had himself a night with two goals and an assist as he gave the Avs defenders fits all night long. He led the Bolts in 5v5 shots (9) and individual expected goals (0.4). He was electric on the forecheck and he was rewarded handsomely for it.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point, and Mikhail Sergachev all scored for the Bolts as well, with Alex Killorn picking up three assists and Anthony Cirelli picking up two. That whole second line (Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn) was excellent.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 30 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. His glove was working hard all night as the Avs were finding ways to elevate shots. Vasy ended up saving 3.27 goals above expected.

This game was also Pat Maroon’s 700th career regular season game. I didn’t know this but Big Rig has been with the Bolts longer than any other team.

First Period

An early injury for Cogliano on Colorado after he got clipped by Cole pinching to keep the puck in along the boards. Cogliano’s leg was dragged behind him rather than Cole sticking his leg out. Cogliano went to the room but did return.

Cole and Cernak lost a battle along the boards, which forced Vasy to make a big glove save on Compher coming down from the point into the slot.

Hagel got the first extra shift as the Lightning played 11/7 with Paul out. He was protecting the puck all over the offensive zone and created a couple good chances. His goals later in the game were not a surprise. Hagel was on it in this game.

1-0

Perry!! The Bolts capitalized on the second power play of the game with Byram in the box for hooking. Cirelli entered the zone for the second unit, shifting all the way to the end boards before turning back. He quickly got the puck returned to him by Killorn up near the point, turned, and found Perry all alone in front of the net. From there, it was a vintage Perry move to turn towards the goalie and make him commit before tucking the puck around him into the net.

Colton and Logan O’Connor had a fight right before the end of the period. The two were battling hard in the neutral/defensive zone while the Lightning were trying to move up. First on the far boards, then Colton hit O’Connor into the near boards. A couple slashes as they got up and the fight was on. Actually, it was more of a wrestling match than a fight.

After One

It was an even period between the two playoff teams at 5v5, but the Lightning got the advantage in shots and goals thanks to their two power plays. Shots on goal were 15-9 in favor of the Lightning. Sergachev took a hooking penalty on Nichushkin right near the end of the period, giving the Avalanche their first power play.

Second Period

The Avalanche had two power plays in relatively quick succession (Cole for Holding the second one) and they applied a lot of pressure on the Lightning. Without Makar, Devon Toews was at the point for the Avs first unit. Vasy was sharp as he had to stop a breakaway on Matt Nieto and several other shots from the wing/point.

2-0

BAGEL! Hagel finished off an amazing effort play by Cirelli to skate the long way (around the outside) of the Avs defender to push the puck back towards the slot. Right before this goal Cernak and Hagel worked to disrupt a 2-on-1 for the Avs. The score could’ve gone either way on that shift. Killorn got the secondary assist.

3-0

POINT! In quick succession the Lightning triple their lead from the first period. Byram with another dumb penalty gave the Lightning a power play. They won the faceoff and somewhat clumsily shuffled the puck to the side of the net, stick battling in front where Point got enough carbon fibre on it to knock it home. Not the prettiest goal of his career but it gave the Lightning a commanding lead nonetheless. Kucherov and Hagel with the two assists. There was a review on this for a hand pass earlier in the play, but it was rejected. Good goal!

No glove pass. GOOD GOAL! Lightning right back to the power play for the delay of game. — Raw Charge (@RawCharge) February 10, 2023

4-0

BAGEL BAGEL GIVE ME ANOTHER HAGEL!! Hagel lost his stick at the start of this shift and had to go back into the corner to get it. It turned out being that deep in the zone helped as he pressured the Avs defenders up to their own blueline. Hagel eventually forced a turnover to Killorn who went hard to the net, opening up the man of the minute for a wicked shot into the top corner. Electric goal from nothing but a good forecheck.

After Two

It was another even period at 5v5, but the Avs were dangerous on their two power plays. Good on the penalty killers — namely Vasilevskiy — to shut them down and allow the forwards to score some goals the other way. This was definitely a game that could’ve gone either way if fortune or effort was a little less in the Lightning’s favor. Big credit to Hagel and crew for out-working their opponent at every opportunity.

Third Period

Bellemare looked to have twisted his ankle at the end of the second period, but he was back at the start of the third. Dodged a bullet, there.

5-0

SERGY! Point was taking a shift with the fourth line as they hemmed the Avs in their own zone along the boards. Eventually the puck came to the point where Sergachev wristed a long shot that made its way through several bodies in front — including Maroon who was tied up with an Avs defender and fell in the blue paint.

By the fifth goal, I think the Avalanche admitted defeat and the two teams played the rest of the game out. Normally score effects would dictate the Lightning sit back and gradually get out-shot to end the game, but in fact they out-shot the Avalanche in the final half period of the game.

BOLTS WIN!