Lightning Round: Tanner Jeannot makes his debut and it’s another busy day on the trade market

After meeting his teammates at the morning skate, the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tanner Jeannot, made his debut in the 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Jeannot, on a line with Nick Paul and Ross Colton, and sporting the number 84, started the game for the Bolts. By the time the night was over he had played 11:57 (with 0:07 of power play) with one shot attempt and 3 hits.

The line was on the ice for 8:01 of 5v5 time and only produced one shot on net and a lackluster .05 expected goals while starting 10 of their 11 shifts in the neutral or defensive zone. Paul acknowledged after the game that the role of their line is to get the puck in and start forechecking, something they struggled to do all night.

There is no need to judge them after one game and once they start getting used to each other, that’s a nice heavy line that has a little more speed then people give them credit for. If they can gel quickly it will take a lot of pressure off of the top two lines.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning lackluster in 4-1 loss [Raw Charge]

There was more good in the loss last night then we saw in their previous two games, unfortunately there was still too much bad, especially in the first period.

The value of draft picks [The Athletic]

Shayna Goldman uses some previous work done on the value of draft picks (including a Raw Charge post from our old friend Alan Wells, aka loserpoints) to contextualize how Julien BriseBois values his draft picks.

The month was short, but the saves were just as big.



Take a look back on our @AmeriCU February saves of the month. pic.twitter.com/RjbXRptJJV — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 28, 2023

Hurricanes acquire Jesse Puljujarvi [Canes Country]

After setting the record for the longest amount of time spent on the trading block, Jesse Puljujarvi was finally dealt. The Edmonton Oilers sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Patrik Puistola. It’s basically a salary dump for Edmonton as Puistola will see his draft rights expire this summer. There is a good chance the Oilers won’t sign him. Meanwhile the Hurricanes add to their crop of talented forwards.

Wild acquire Marcus Johansson [Hockey Wilderness]

The Minnesota Wild took a break from laundering cap space for picks to actually trade for a player. They sent a third-round pick to the Washington Capitals to bring Johansson back (he played for them in 2020-21) for some forward depth.

Leafs trade Rasmus Sandin [Pension Plan Puppets]

With Jake McCabe in town, the Toronto Maple Leafs had to clear some space on the blue line so they sent Rasmus Sandin to Washington in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick (originally Boston’s). Sandin was in the first year of a deal that had an AAV of $1.14, so that cleared some space for other moves the Leafs were working on while they get a depth defensemen in Gustafsson.

Leafs trade Pierre Engvall [Pension Plan Puppets]

They cleared even more cap space when they dealt Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders for a 2024 third-round pick. That gave them the space to bring in Luke Schenn from Vancouver who they acquired for a 2023 third-round pick.

Predators trade Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton [On the Forecheck]

David Poile continues to stock the Nashville Predator’s future assets in his final trade deadline. He shipped veteran defenseman Ekholm to Edmonton for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Nashville now has 20 picks over the next two drafts including 3 first-round picks and 4 second-round picks.

Columbus deals Gustav Nyquist [The Cannon]

Gus is on the bus to Minnesota. While he is currently injured, he is expected to be ready for the playoffs and the Wild pick up some more forward depth for the low cost of a fifth-round pick.

Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers [Blueshirt Banter]

The long-awaited deal for Kane finally went down. The Rangers picked him up (along with Cooper Zach) in exchange for Andy Welinski, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Arizona got involved to help make the cap numbers work out. For their trouble they picked up a 2025 third-round pick while sending Villi Saarijarvi to Chicago.

That’s a lot of trades considering the deadline is still a couple of days away.

I’ll be checking this one out when it debuts next month.

Ice Queens, coming March 8th.



Watch the trailer below! pic.twitter.com/8CUfeiY7ev — Black Girl Hockey Club (@BlackGirlHockey) February 28, 2023

Don’t trust a mascot to handle fragile things.