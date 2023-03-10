Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov has now scored against every other team in the league

Way back on November 25th, 2013, on his very first shot in the NHL, Nikita Kucherov fired a puck past future hall of famer Henrik Lundqvist for his first NHL goal.

Yes, he’s wearing “56” and yes Rick Peckham called him “Dimity”, but it was a moment Kucherov is unlikely to forget.

The New York Rangers were the first team he scored against. Last night he completed the circuit as he beat future hall of famer Jonathan Quick. Kucherov has now scored against all 31 teams in the NHL.

Oh, and he also extended his home scoring streak to 23 games. During this stretch he’s put up 42 points (8 goals, 34 assists). He’s tied Joe Sakic for the second longest home-point streak since 1990-91. Just some guy Mario left to catch.

The Bolts do have enough home games this season for Kucherov to tie Lemieux.

Oh, and he had just another ho-hum 3-point game to raise his season total to 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists).

