Steven Stamkos leaves game against Chicago Blackhawks with left leg injury

Please forgive Tampa Bay Lightning fans if they’re a little unnerved at the site of Steven Stamkos heading off the ice favoring his leg. Throughout his lengthy career in Tampa he’s had some issues with his lower body. In 2013, we all remember the shattered right tibia in Boston. Then, in 2016, it was a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee that knocked him out for almost 100 days. He also had minor surgery on the same knee prior to the 2021 playoff run.

On Saturday, it was his left knee that seemed to give him some issues. With the Lightning on the power play, he was battling along the boards when he fell to the ice and Chicago forward Joey Anderson fell on top of him. With the puck near him, Anderson stayed on top of him while several players fought for the puck.

Per @Chris_Krenn, Stamkos will not return tonight https://t.co/MSrH8cfWYc — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2023

He tried to shake/kick it loose as he headed to the bench, but it must have continued to bother him as the team announced that he would not return to the game. With the Lightning on a back-to-back, it is possible that the move is precautionary and he could play against Winnipeg tomorrow. While he is in a bit of goal-scoring drought (1 goal in 8 games) he’s had another solid season with 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 65 games.

We’ll keep you posted if we here anything today or tomorrow.