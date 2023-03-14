Lightning Round: NHL GM Meetings are underway in Florida

With the work of building their rosters for the postseason (or rebuilding their rosters for future success) the league’s general managers are hanging out in West Palm Beach for a few days to get away from winter and feel out the temperature for possible changes to the game.

On Day One they talked about a host of topics including possible extension of the coach’s challenge to include high-stick penalties and “puck over the glass” calls. Nothing like slowing the game down even more with more challenges and referee indecision.

Shockingly, they also decided that sitting players for multiple games prior to the trade deadline is “not yet a concern”. It will probably never be a concern for a group of gentlemen that benefit by benching their tradable stars prior to trading them.

Lightning / NHL News:

Shot or Pass? The Nikita Kucherov one-timer [Raw Charge]

Few players sell a fake shot better than Nikita Kucherov. In fact, few players do anything better than Kucherov does. He’s pretty good at hockey.

Mikey Eyssimont joins the Block Party [Lightning Radio Twitter]

The newest Bolt chats about the trade, playing with Crohn’s Disease, and the one thing Lightning fans knew about him before he joined the team - his fight with Brayden Point.

For Lightning, time to improve play on the road is now [Tampa Bay Times]

With six of their next eight games on the road, it’s a good time to see if the Lightning can simplify their game on the road and start picking up a few wins.

Mishkin’s Musings: One month to go [Tampa Bay Lightning]

The Voice of the Lightning points out that Tampa Bay banked points earlier in the season which helped them weather their recent storm. Also, there has been some separation in the teams that are chasing the wild card spots.

Crunch Wrap: Battling those penalty blues [Raw Charge]

Three points acquired are three points acquired. It’s tough sledding in the AHL North and the Crunch are hanging in there.

Radio station fires Brent Axe for ‘negative’ Syracuse sports talk [Syracuse.com]

Crunch fans recognize Axe from his daily drive time radio show in the area. Apparently, his “negative” takes on The Orange cost him his job. Which is weird since drive time sports talk radio is usually 99% negative takes.

Women coaches across the high school and minor hockey levels [NHL Coaches Association]

There might be a few names Lightning fans may recognize on this list - Theresa Feaster, director hockey operations at Providence College, is the daughter of Jay Feaster. Kristen Bowness, director of amateur hockey & fan development for the Nashville Predators, worked for the Lightning for five years as the manager of diversity development and sled hockey.

Gary Bettman will be presented lifetime achievement award [Sports Business Journal]

He has made the owners a lot of money, so sure, why not?

Those are some solid sweaters.