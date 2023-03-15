Lightning Round: Daniel Briere’s son caught tossing wheelchair down stairs at party

On Saturday night, Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Briere, son of former NHLer and current Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere, was caught on a security camera with a friend tossing a wheelchair down a flight of stars at a party. Briere is in the white hat. The wheelchair was at the top of the stairs because its owner needed to be carried downstairs to the bathroom.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Mercyhurst released a statement calling the video disturbing and have both student conduct as well as police and safety investigating.

Briere came to Mercyhurst in 2021 from Arizona State where he and another teammate were kicked off the team for violating team rules. Briere called it at the time, “too much partying.” Personally, I’d like to see what too much partying looks like for a college hockey player.

Briere is ninth in team scoring this year which might, unfortunately, play a part in how the school and team handles this situation. We’ve seen with Mitchell Miller, Tony DeAngelo, and Logan Mailloux that points protects from punishment.

The Lightning beat the Devils last night despite not having Steven Stamkos and very few high danger chances. Four goals on only 23 shots from Vanecek also did the trick. [Raw Charge]

“The middle frame has been a bit of a dead zone for the Bolts over the last month or so, but goals in that period from Brandon Hagel, Alex Killorn, and Nikita Kucherov built a lead that they would not surrender.”

The Boston Bruins lost to Chicago, with Taylor Raddysh scoring a hat trick in the win. Arizona beat Calgary, Montreal beat Pittsburgh, and Vancouver beat Dallas in other big upsets.

The NHL also did a collaboration with Disney where they made animated highlights from the NYR vs WSH game. What do you think?

That’s a wrap on the @NHL #BigCityGreens Classic!@MikaZibanejad zipped two goals into the Washington net as the @NYRangers earned a 5-3 win in the first-ever live, animated NHL game telecast. #NHLStats: https://t.co/SCzyP8SLVQ pic.twitter.com/UOXR7Dmgh8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 15, 2023

The Orlando Solar Bears had their hockey fights cancer game, and split the weekend series of games. [Raw Charge]