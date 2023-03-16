Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils: GAME #69

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: Prudential Center

Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUN, MSGSN, HULU, ESPN+

Opponent SBNation Site: All About the Jersey

Preview:

Just 48 hours after they last met, the Lightning and the Devils get back together for another hockey contest. Tuesday’s match ended with a 4-1 victory for the Lightning as they overcame a lukewarm first period (aided by a couple of posts) to rather thoroughly defeat New Jersey. Branden Hagel scored a goal and added two assists as he was all over the ice and Andrei Vasilevskiy only allowed an early Damon Severson goal before shutting the door the rest of the way.

There was a sense that the more-experienced Lightning team showed the young Devils a thing or two about winning a playoff-type game. Tonight, will be a test to see if the Devils can adjust their play to match the Lightning. Don’t expect too many changes on New Jersey’s side, except perhaps a change in net with the youngster Akira Schmid getting the start over Vitek Vanecek, who struggle a bit in the second period.

On the Lightning side, it appears that Steven Stamkos may draw back into the line-up after missing the last game. He practiced with the team yesterday, taking reps on the second line with Nick Paul and Ross Colton as Coach Jon Cooper mixes things up a little bit. Anthony Cirelli dropped down to a third line with Alex Killorn and Tanner Jeannot.

Pairing Paul and Stamkos could be an attempt to kickstart Paul’s offense as he’s gone 12 games without a goal and only has one tally over his last 23 games. Paul scored 5 goals when he was on a line with Stamkos and Killorn, the most he’s scored with any teammates this season. While he’s embraced a less-offensive role on the third line, it would be nice to see him start finding the back of the net again.

The two teams will have have a few days off after tonight before getting back together for one more match next Sunday at Amalie Arena.

Comparison chart:

Tampa Bay at New Jersey Comparison Game # 69 Tampa Bay Lightning New Jersey Devils Game # 69 Tampa Bay Lightning New Jersey Devils Overall Record 40-22-6 44-17-6 Home Record 24-6-5 19-13-2 Road Record 16-16-1 25-4-4 Goals For 235 234 Goals Against 205 178 xGF 234.55 243.77 xGA 214.12 192.41 PP% 25.4% 21.4% PK% 79.9% 82.2%

Tampa Bay Lightning Potential Lines

Forward Lines

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Ross Colton - Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn

Pat Maroon - Michael Eyssimont - Corey Perry

Defense Pairings

Victory Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Ian Cole - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

New Jersey Devils Potential Lines

Forward Lines

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Erik Huala - Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Curtis Lazar

Defense Pairings

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - John Marino

Brendan Smith - Damon Severson

Goalies

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek