Following a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets earlier this month, veteran forward Corey Perry was quoted as saying, “It’s the old thing, you don’t score on your 5-on-3’s, you don’t win too many hockey games.” Earlier in the season, Coach Cooper had expressed similar sentiments following a game where the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to convert on another 5-on-3 power play. Of course, that begs the question, what is the Lightning’s record when they don’t score on a 5-on-3.

First of all, it doesn’t happen as much you might think it would. During their first 70 games of the season it’s happened all of 10 times for the Bolts. That’s the third highest total in the league with Buffalo and Minnesota leading the way with 12 and Ottawa and Winnipeg at 11 each. Over all, the Lightning have converted a total of three times with the 5-on-3 advantage. That ties them for 10th overall in 5-on-3 goals.

Five teams have yet to convert one all season. A couple may be surprising considering their offensive talent. Florida is 0-for-9, Toronto is 0-for-3, and Calgary is 0-for-7. The best success rate? Probably no surprises there as Colorado and Washington are both 5-for-6.

So what is the record for the Lightning when they fail to convert a 5-on-3? They are 3-4 in the 7 games where they haven’t scored with two extra skaters. That’s actually not that bad. However, two of the losses were by one goal. A 7-4 loss to Detroit likely would have had a different outcome considering two of the Red Wing goals were empty netters. The fourth game was a 4-2 loss to the Kings that didn’t feature any empty net goals.

While a couple of goals could have improved that .428 winning percentage (and made the end of the season chase of Toronto a little easier) what is really kind of surprising is that scoring a goal at 5-on-3 really hasn’t been a boon for their record either. In the three games where they did score there record is 1-1-1. They beat Vancouver 5-4, lost to the Rangers 3-1 on opening night, and lost in a shootout to San Jose, 4-3.

Lightning 5-on-3 opportunities Game Opponent Win Final Score Goal Game Opponent Win Final Score Goal 11/3/22 Carolina No 4-3 (SO) Yes 10/11/22 New York Rangers No 3-1 Yes 1/12/23 Vancouver Yes 5-4 Yes 03/02/23 Pittsburgh No 5-4 (OT) No 12/21/22 Detroit No 7-4 No 11/01/22 Ottawa Yes 4-3 No 03/12/23 Winnpeg No 3-2 No 10/22/22 New York Islanders Yes 5-3 No 10/25/22 Los Angeles No 4-2 No 12/17/22 Montreal Yes 5-1 No

So, while the adage is still somewhat true, the inverse is true for the Lightning this season as well, when they do score on the 5-on-3, they don’t win too many hockey games.

One more thing, and it’s kind of relevant with them facing the Ottawa Senators tonight, the Lightning are the only team in the last two seasons to concede a shorthanded goal while on a 5-on-3. The goalscorer - Mathieu Joseph:

Yes, the Lightning won that game. So, I guess their secret formula is to allow a 3-on-5 shorthanded goal.

Lightning / NHL News

NHL Style Rankings [Bleacher Report]

Nice to see a member of the Lightning crack the top 10 this week. Tony Two Goals is now Tony Too Stylish.

NHLPA Player Poll [NHLPA]

(Courtesy of GeoFitz) Lightning summary of the NHLPA Player poll...

If you need to win one game, which goalie? Vasilevskiy 1st

In a must-win game, which forward would be most impactful? Kucherov 4th

Top Defenseman - Hedman 2nd

Best Stick-handler - Kucherov 5th

Best Passer - Kucherov 3rd

Least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team? Hedman 5th

Most Underrated Player - Point t-5th

Brian Boyle joins NHL Network as analyst [Mike Morreale Twitter]

Old friend Brian Boyle will be doing some studio work for the NHL Network. If my calculations are correct, he should be in the studio for the Saturday Lightning game against the Boston Bruins.

Bogo’s Barbecue Episode 2 [Lightning YouTube]

Josh Duhamel is still hanging around chatting with Zach Bogosian and they are joined by the Big Rig, Pat Maroon.

Prospects to watch at the 2023 Frozen Four [ESPN+ - subscription required]

The three Lightning prospects at the tournament did not warrant a mention from ESPN, but former prospect Magnus Chrona (who was traded to the San Jose Sharks at the 2021 trade deadline for Frederik Claesson) get a mention after he went 22-8-0 with a .915 SV% for the University of Denver this season.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Guide [NCAA]

The 16-team tournament gets under way later today with regional action, Check the guide for times and channels.

Best-on-best is ‘what hockey’s been missing’ [Yahoo Sports]

An entire generation (an argument can be made for it being the best generation) of the best players in the NHL have yet to face off in a head-to-head tournament to see who truly is the best. In response to the epic Shohei Ohtani-vs.-Mike Trout ending to the World Baseball Classic, Connor McDavid spoke with reporters about hockey needing a moment like that, something that hasn’t happened since he turned professional. It’s kind of wild to think that McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Brayden Point haven’t represented their countries since their junior days (McDavid and Matthews were at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but played for Team North America).

Speaking of McDavid. He knows how to hit milestones in style. How about an overtime game winner to hit 60 goals for the first time in his career?