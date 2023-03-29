Lightning Round: can the Bolts catch Toronto?

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a lot to be optimistic about following their 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. It snapped a three-game losing streak where their level of play varied from poor to chaotic, but not focused. This game saw a focused, grounded, and consistent performance from the team.

And that’s not to say it was a perfect game, the Lightning still struggle with limiting shots against, especially rebounds in front of their net. And after not upgrading their defense in any way at the trade deadline, it’s an area of weakness for the team heading into the playoffs. Despite that, the Lightning were able to exploit their north-south game with puck-movers like Hedman, Sergachev, Perbix, and Darren Raddysh to create rush chances the other way. That was a recipe for success against Carolina, and hopefully will be one against Toronto.

Speaking of Toronto, is there any chance to catch them for second place in the Atlantic for home ice? Short answer, no. Even if the Lightning went undefeated in their final seven games (maximum 106 points), Toronto would only need nine points in their final nine games to stay tie/stay ahead. Toronto’s magic number to clinch second is 10 points and they’ll more likely than not get there by the end of the season.

What that means for the Lightning is a full focus on managing energy, managing injuries, managing rest, all of that stuff. Last night Ian Cole was healthy scratched and Haydn Fleury played. Fleury-Cernak didn’t play super great, but hopefully the day off at the end of a road trip helps an expected regular in the playoffs have a bit of a reset. The rotation on the fourth line is also a case of that. I’d expect to see Jon Cooper scratching star players closer to the end of the season, but probably not Point who’s aiming higher than a 50 goal season and Kucherov is second in the Art Ross race.

Ian Cole will not play tonight in Carolina. Haydn Fleury will draw in. Jon Cooper said it’s a coach’s decision. #gobolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 28, 2023

One game that jumps out is April 11th against Toronto. It’s a regular season game, it should mean nothing. However, the Lightning have a pattern of “setting a tone” in a potential playoff matchup. See the Boston game on Saturday. It might get messy, is all I’m saying.

