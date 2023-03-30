Lightning Round: peering over at the rampant wild card race

The divisional seeds in the Eastern Conference are all but sewn up at this point late in the season. The top six teams in the conference will make it to the playoffs and the two pairs of 2-3 seeds pretty much know who they’re going to be facing. However, the same can’t be said for the Eastern Conference Wild Card, which has as many as four teams vying for the very last spot in the playoffs. Those teams are Pittsburgh, Florida, Buffalo, and Ottawa. The Islanders in seventh are probably safe with a five-point gap over the Pens.

With fewer games than you can count on two hands left to go in the season, the Wild Card seeds will come down to the wire. Let’s get a lay of the land and see who’s positioned well for the finale.

7th: New York Islanders 87 points 6 GR

8th: Pittsburgh Penguins 82 points 8 GR

9th: Florida Panthers 81 points 7 GR

10th: Buffalo Sabres 77 points 9 GR

11th: Ottawa Senators 77 points 8 GR

I’m going to knock Ottawa out of contention here because they’d need to make up 5 points on the Pittsburgh Penguins without any games in hand, while also passing Florida who are four points ahead with a game in hand. It doesn’t seem likely for them. Buffalo has a slightly better chance with the extra game to play, but they might be long shots, too.

Buffalo’s schedule is relatively nice for them, only four of their remaining games are against current playoff teams. Ottawa also has to play four playoff teams in their final eight games. It’s not likely, but an outside chance is a chance nonetheless.

The real battle, in my opinion, is between Pittsburgh and Florida. Florida just won a crucial comeback victory over Toronto last night, putting them one point back of Pittsburgh with -1 games in hand. They are still behind on points percentage, but they’re right there in it.

Looking at the schedules moving forward for those two teams, Pittsburgh has a nice schedule ahead of them, with only Boston, New Jersey, and Minnesota still to play as playoff teams. Meanwhile the Panthers have to play the Leafs one more time as well as the Hurricanes in their last game of the season. They also play Buffalo and Ottawa, which might be interesting for those two longshot teams. I was hoping Pittsburgh and Florida would play each other the way the Lightning are playing the Leafs on April 11th, but alas the schedule makers couldn’t predict it.

Poll Who gets the final wild card spot and the pleasure of playing the Boston Bruins in the first round

Pittsburgh Penguins

Florida Panthers

Buffalo Sabres

Ottawa Senators vote view results 5% New York Islanders (4 votes)

48% Pittsburgh Penguins (33 votes)

35% Florida Panthers (24 votes)

10% Buffalo Sabres (7 votes)

0% Ottawa Senators (0 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

I guess over here I’m asking who has the best goalie.

Poll Same list, who would you like to see Boston face in the first round for a possible upset?

Pittsburgh Penguins

Florida Panthers

Buffalo Sabres

Ottawa Senators vote view results 37% New York Islanders (22 votes)

20% Pittsburgh Penguins (12 votes)

28% Florida Panthers (17 votes)

10% Buffalo Sabres (6 votes)

3% Ottawa Senators (2 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

