It’s not an ending, it’s a new beginning

Alright, folks. It’s officially that time. As of this post, we are done posting via the Vox Media/SBNation network. All new content will be up at our temporary site https://raw-charge.ghost.io Once the domain switchover is complete some time next week that will redirect you to www.rawcharge.com again with the new layout and subscription options.

It’s been a good run here since the site was founded back in 2009. There’s been a lot to celebrate, some things to mourn, and a whole lot of digital ink spilled about the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thank you to everybody that stopped by to chat, or even just to read what we’ve written. Hope it’s been at least a little informative and a lot more entertaining. We look forward to spinning more yarns about the Bolts as we move forward as an independent site. It’s going to be an exciting ride so make sure you sign up so you can be a part of it.

With Regards,

Justin G. and the entire Raw Charge team.